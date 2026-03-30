Shop owner gets £100 and apology 15 years after student stole sign

8 hours ago

A track down has been conducted by Swansea shop owner, Imran Ashraf, after receiving a letter containing an apology and £100 cash from a former student who remains anonymous.

15 years ago, a PVC sign was stolen from Exotica Foods, a supermarket located on St Helen’s Road in Swansea. Ashraf stated he was frustrated at the time, as despite the sign only being temporary, he estimated the cost to be £1,200.

All these years later, a now ‘older man’ has confessed to the crime and sent a sincere and apologetic letter with cash compensation.

The letter reads: “Some 15 years ago as a student, following a night of drinking, I and another came across a temporary pvc banner hanging from your shop. For some reason we thought it would be funny to bring this home with us.”

Continuing with regret, he states, “As an older man, I now see that what seemed funny to us at the time, likely caused your shop some inconvenience. I would like to offer my apology and hope you will accept this compensation.”

Finishing off with a “Kind regards, a former foolish student”, and £100 in cash, in an effort to cover the cost of the stolen sign.

Ashraf has been able to see the funny side, and since receiving the letter, he has posted it on Facebook with the caption “this has made my morning, thank you to whoever you are.”

The post has become popular within the local community, with over 800 reactions, many of which are praising the sender. One wrote, “We all grow up eventually, he obviously had this on his conscience all this time. Well done that man”

And others are hoping this will encourage others to do similar, with one stating: “Well done. For the gesture… a first! This may well prompt others (a minuscule minority) that have caused havoc in the past.”

Despite the cash making up for a small amount of the cost of the sign, the shopkeeper has kept a positive outlook on the situation and decided to use the money to go towards a “gazebo for outside the shop”.

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