Swansea University implements a reusable cup scheme in hope of phasing out disposable cups

Swansea University has introduced a new scheme as part of an effort to reduce plastic cup usage.

The university has officially launched the 2GoCup, a reusable project aiming to prevent waste and limit the number of single-use throwaway coffee cups.

The scheme has been a productive part of Swansea’s plans to become a net zero city by 2050.

The initiative has been part of a wider effort to influence students in practicing greener habits, and has already been implemented in cafés and other businesses around Swansea.

In 2018, the 2GoCup started from an Irish start up, where reusable cups were designed to be long lasting, safe for the repeated use due to being BPA free, and fully recyclable at the end of their lifespan.

The scheme has been introduced by Swansea BID, which has partnered with Swansea Council to operate a return and reuse policy where students pay a small fee for a reusable cup that can be swapped at any participating venue.

Swansea University’s introduction of the 2GoCup has followed in the footsteps of several other businesses who have also implemented the scheme and seen a success across the city from its growing popularity.

Businesses in Swansea city centre including The Cwtch, Little Man Coffee at Founders, The Storyteller, Cafe Ark, Hello Asia, and more have already signed up in participation.

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year.

Mr Lucas, Associate Director of Commercial Services at Swansea University, said: “We’re delighted to introduce the 2GoCup scheme across parts of our campus and to see such a positive response from staff and students.

“Small everyday actions can make a big difference, and this initiative supports our ambition to embed sustainability into daily routines while reducing waste.

“We hope this will encourage even more people to choose reusable options and play their part in creating a greener future.”

It is hoped many more organisations will join the scheme to help reduce waste.

