The Tab

Swansea University implements a reusable cup scheme in hope of phasing out disposable cups

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year

Emily Armitage | News

Swansea University has introduced a new scheme as part of an effort to reduce plastic cup usage.

The university has officially launched the 2GoCup, a reusable project aiming to prevent waste and limit the number of single-use throwaway coffee cups.

The scheme has been a productive part of Swansea’s plans to become a net zero city by 2050.

The initiative has been part of a wider effort to influence students in practicing greener habits, and has already been implemented in cafés and other businesses around Swansea.

Via Unsplash 

In 2018, the 2GoCup started from an Irish start up, where reusable cups were designed to be long lasting, safe for the repeated use due to being BPA free, and fully recyclable at the end of their lifespan.

The scheme has been introduced by Swansea BID, which has partnered with Swansea Council to operate a return and reuse policy where students pay a small fee for a reusable cup that can be swapped at any participating venue.

Swansea University’s introduction of the 2GoCup has followed in the footsteps of several other businesses who have also implemented the scheme and seen a success across the city from its growing popularity.

Businesses in Swansea city centre including The Cwtch, Little Man Coffee at Founders, The Storyteller, Cafe Ark, Hello Asia, and more have already signed up in participation.

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year.

Mr Lucas, Associate Director of Commercial Services at Swansea University, said: “We’re delighted to introduce the 2GoCup scheme across parts of our campus and to see such a positive response from staff and students.

Most Read

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

“Small everyday actions can make a big difference, and this initiative supports our ambition to embed sustainability into daily routines while reducing waste.

“We hope this will encourage even more people to choose reusable options and play their part in creating a greener future.”

It is hoped many more organisations will join the scheme to help reduce waste.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @swansea_council

Emily Armitage | News

Read Next

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Cardiff vs Swansea University rugby game abandoned after violent outbreak between players

Latest

It’s messy, so here’s Glorilla and sister Victoria ‘Sacrface’ Woods full beef explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth for a week now

Everything we know about Lucy Letby’s parents, including their heartbreaking statement in full

Hebe Hancock

They have always maintained her innocence

10 songs in other languages we NEED in Durham clubs

Chéryl Osch

Listen up, DJ Dave and John Klute x

Swansea University implements a reusable cup scheme in hope of phasing out disposable cups

Emily Armitage

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year

university of bristol a russell group uni where staff will strike in 2026

Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

Claudia Cox

Two Russell Group unis are striking in February

Bulletproof

Was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?! People have spotted ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

MAGA came out in force against his show

‘I can’t believe he’s done this to me’: Lauren reacts to Harrison on All Stars and she’s livid

Hayley Soen

She called it ‘cruel’ and ‘painful’

Family and colleagues of Cardiff University academic who died falling off a building speak out

Mischa Denney-Richards

Curtis’ manager described him as a ‘truly talented physicist’ and a ‘kind’ person

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Hebe Hancock

I’m getting rid of mine

I’m Lucy Letby’s childhood best friend and this is why I know she’s innocent

Ellissa Bain

‘It is the most out-of-character accusation’

It’s messy, so here’s Glorilla and sister Victoria ‘Sacrface’ Woods full beef explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth for a week now

Everything we know about Lucy Letby’s parents, including their heartbreaking statement in full

Hebe Hancock

They have always maintained her innocence

10 songs in other languages we NEED in Durham clubs

Chéryl Osch

Listen up, DJ Dave and John Klute x

Swansea University implements a reusable cup scheme in hope of phasing out disposable cups

Emily Armitage

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year

university of bristol a russell group uni where staff will strike in 2026

Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

Claudia Cox

Two Russell Group unis are striking in February

Bulletproof

Was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?! People have spotted ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

MAGA came out in force against his show

‘I can’t believe he’s done this to me’: Lauren reacts to Harrison on All Stars and she’s livid

Hayley Soen

She called it ‘cruel’ and ‘painful’

Family and colleagues of Cardiff University academic who died falling off a building speak out

Mischa Denney-Richards

Curtis’ manager described him as a ‘truly talented physicist’ and a ‘kind’ person

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Hebe Hancock

I’m getting rid of mine

I’m Lucy Letby’s childhood best friend and this is why I know she’s innocent

Ellissa Bain

‘It is the most out-of-character accusation’