10 songs in other languages we NEED in Durham clubs

A night out in Durham usually means hearing the same lists of songs (or remixes) across clubs. Don’t get me wrong, I like these tunes as much as the next person does. As a third year I just sometimes wish for more variety in the music selection. Instead of hearing the same infamous remix songs, what about some song languages other than English? After all, you won’t be able to sing along anyway past a certain point in night…

So buckle up for our picks of French, German, Italian, and Spanish songs that the European students of Durham wish were more often played in Jimmies and Klute. Feel free to give it a go on your Spotify, Apple Music, or Youtube for your general culture, especially if you’re going on a year abroad or on night-outs with European societies. This is by no means a conclusive list, so feel free to drop your recommendations to your favourite DJ next time you hit the club!

10. 9 bis 9 (SIRA, Bausa, badchieff, 2023)

What better song to capture a Durham night-out during Easter term in summer than this German one? In my opinion, it perfectly captures the feeling of all-nighters from 9 pm to 9 am.

9. La kiffance (Naps, 2021)

A French rap song about the pleasures of spoiling your chérie with money? Sounds fitting enough for me for Durham, where students receive the highest amount of money from their parents and 72 per cent (apparently) find the love of their life. Also, la kiffance is such an easy French word to pronounce that everyone can easily hype along.

8. Tití Me Preguntó (Bad Bunny, 2022)

Of course, there’s no way getting around Bad Bunny, especially in the wake of his Super Bowl performance. This is probably one of his most club-friendly songs, maintaining his signature style of Latin trap while adding a perfect beat for night-outs. So before going to your year abroad in Spain or Latin America, start adding Bad Bunny to your playlist.

7. Les lacs du Connemara (Michel Sardou, 1981)

Despite its length and age, this French ballad is an absolute emotional epic that takes you right back to the Connemara region in Ireland. Believe me, as soon as it starts playing, everyone forms a circle with their friends and sings out their heart (or even starts swinging napkins) similar to Robbie Williams’ Angels in Jimmies.

6. Bande organisée (Kofs, Soso Maness, Elams, Jul, SCH, Naps, Solda, Houari, 13 Organisé, 2020)

This is an absolute French classic that you can’t get around on club nights in France…or at least in theory (I’m looking at you, certain uni ski trip.) Sure, it’s almost 6 minutes long and has one of the largest rap collaborations I’ve ever seen, but man, does it hit hard on a night out. So before you go to France (and specifically Marseille), start listening to this rap song.

5. Sarà perché ti amo (Ricchi e Poveri, 1981)

Here’s a bright idea, John Klute: Instead of playing That’s Amore as your closing song, how about an actual Italian song? One that has achieved absolute cult status, might I add. Trust me.

4. Ramenez la coupe à la maison (Vegedream, 2018)

This is basically the unofficial French national anthem. After all, nothing rallies up people more years later than a song that celebrates their national football team’s World Cup victory in 2018. If you study French, knowing these lyrics (and thus the names of French players) forms part of your cultural education.

3. Charger (Triangle des bermudes, feat. MC YOSHI, Mauvais djo, Kokosvoice, 2025)

There was no way escaping this song in French-speaking countries and on TikTok last year. Sure, the topic of loading up firearms is…somewhat questionable, but hey, who doesn’t charge their weapons during Fortnite or other video games…? For the sake of cultural knowledge, it deserves a spot on Durham’s night-outs.

2. 99 Luftballons (Nena, 1983)

Who doesn’t know the quintessential German song from the 1980s? Given its international success and popularity, it’s surprising we’re not really hearing it being played more often during club nights. I’m speaking here for my friend Lulu and many others when I say that we truly want to dance to a song about the perils of nuclear warfare.

1. Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 (Bizarrap, Quevedo, 2022)

THE summer hit of 2022 is an absolute must-have on anyone’s playlist during third term. Once listened, you’ll have the perfect soundtrack for encapsulating these magical nights with your friends that you wish would never end, from summer balls to afters chats until sunrise.

