Got single friends? Nominations are open for The Cambridge Tab’s first ever Bachelor Challenge

Is the build-up to Valentine’s Day making you feel very single? Do you want to know, definitively and conclusively, who the most eligible suitor in Cambridge is? Are you convinced that your beautiful and talented friends have fallen under the dating radar?

The Cambridge Tab is now offering the opportunity to put all of Cambridge’s most attractive bachelors and bachelorettes into the spotlight they deserve.

For the first time in The Cambridge Tab’s history, we will be hosting our very own Bachelor Challenge. Submit your friends, yourself, or anyone you feel would make a worthy contestant using this form.

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday 17th February, so make sure you’ve made your nominations before then.

How it works

Submit your friend’s (or your own) full name and Cambridge email, and we’ll be in touch as soon as possible with the opportunity to partake in the challenge.

We’ll be in touch with the nominated contestants to ask them some information, including their college, degree, hobbies and interests.

We will then build a profile of the eligible finalists, and compile a short list for you to vote from.

Fill out this form to submit your hottest single friends before Tuesday 17th February.

And so…

Finally, all of Cambridge will know – once and for all – who its most eligible bachelors and bacholerettes are. For those still single come Valentine’s, they can relish in the knowledge that the Cambridge dating pool still has something to offer; hope is not lost.

And for those lucky ten, a massive ego boost lies in wait.

