Got single friends? Nominations are open for The Cambridge Tab’s first ever Bachelor Challenge

Submit your sexiest friends by Tuesday 17th February

Nina Stockdale | Guides

Is the build-up to Valentine’s Day making you feel very single? Do you want to know, definitively and conclusively, who the most eligible suitor in Cambridge is? Are you convinced that your beautiful and talented friends have fallen under the dating radar?

The Cambridge Tab is now offering the opportunity to put all of Cambridge’s most attractive bachelors and bachelorettes into the spotlight they deserve.

For the first time in The Cambridge Tab’s history, we will be hosting our very own Bachelor Challenge. Submit your friends, yourself, or anyone you feel would make a worthy contestant using this form.

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday 17th February, so make sure you’ve made your nominations before then.

How it works

Submit your friend’s (or your own) full name and Cambridge email, and we’ll be in touch as soon as possible with the opportunity to partake in the challenge.

We’ll be in touch with the nominated contestants to ask them some information, including their college, degree, hobbies and interests.

We will then build a profile of the eligible finalists, and compile a short list for you to vote from.

Fill out this form to submit your hottest single friends before Tuesday 17th February.

And so…

Finally, all of Cambridge will know – once and for all –  who its most eligible bachelors and bacholerettes are. For those still single come Valentine’s, they can relish in the knowledge that the Cambridge dating pool still has something to offer; hope is not lost.

And for those lucky ten, a massive ego boost lies in wait.

Featured Image via Unsplash

Nina Stockdale | Guides

Eight romantic London restaurants and date ideas for Valentine’s that won’t cringe you out

Grace Vielma

Cupid would approve of this list

The Tab Valentine's Day gift guide 2026

Genuinely good Valentine’s Day gifts that feel intentional, not performative

Francesca Eke

AKA how to impress your situationship but look unbothered

Here’s what happened so far in the Nancy Guthrie investigation, as daughter’s house searched

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The FBI have made an arrest related to the case

Live uni like a movie: Five film quotes to get you through second term

Arielle Ofori-koree

A guide to direct your second term into a cinematic masterpiece

Expert explains the deeper reason women are so hooked on Heated Rivalry’s steamy scenes

Hebe Hancock

It actually makes sense

Credit: Pima County Sheriff’s Department

FBI’s long update on Savannah Guthrie’s mum as former agent reveals reason for radio silence

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason that credible information is scarce, and it makes a lot of sense

All the obvious signs you missed that Belle has liked Scott since day one on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

I knew it

A guide to hosting the ultimate Edinburgh Galentines

Anisa Chowdhury

Because the girls will never let you down.

Love is in the air: Here’s what each iconic romcom lead would study at King’s College London

Rosanna McNeil

Feeling lonely this Valentine’s Day? These romcom characters may be more relatable than you think

What Lucy Letby is *really* like as a person, in the words of five people who know her

Hayley Soen

‘Beige, but cunning’

