The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

3 hours ago

Durham house parties are practically a rite of passage once you hit second year, and they make the perfect pre before a night out. Cheap drinks, your favourite songs, and all your friends under one roof – what’s not to love? With no closing time, you can pre-drink at your own pace instead of rushing to the college bars before they shut at midnight.

However, with houses scattered far and wide, Soundhaus offers the perfect solution: a house-party atmosphere infused with college bar culture, all hosted in central locations that make for the ideal pre-spot. Events typically run from 9 pm-1 am, designed so you can head straight to the club afterwards.

Bringing house parties to the big stage

Founder Nik told us that this aims to bring house parties “to the big stage”, maintaining the same ethos as a party at your friend’s house, in a slightly more convenient setting. Echoing Shakespeare’s monologue, “All the world’s a stage”, Soundhaus aims to transform the Durham nightlife scene into something never seen before.

They pride themselves on unique and slightly unconventional venues which channel the energy of a house party, maintaining that this is “central within the whole cycle of going out”.

This experimental approach encouraged Soundhaus to expand its reach into Durham’s city centre, securing residencies at Saints and an up-and-coming deal with Café Capriccio.

Who are Soundhaus?

Nik, a second-year international student, founded Soundhaus in the summer of 2025, hoping to promote “talent under the surface that hasn’t been scratched yet”.

The events company was formed around Nik’s love and respect for the UK music scene, despite growing up in a variety of countries, including the US, Singapore, and India. He spoke of particular genres like EDM and rock, which ultimately shaped his musical influences, as well as playing the guitar.

A key aim for Soundhaus is to host events through a shared appreciation of music as a “universal language”, irrespective of background; crucially, everyone can connect through music.

When coffee cups turn into cocktail glasses

Soundhaus told us about their plans to expand into residencies not typically associated with nightlife, where one of Durham’s cafés is soon to turn into your latest dancefloor. Café Capriccio, located on the Bailey, is known for its “modern, attractive and delicious Italian food”, and is soon to be the city’s latest pres spot.

The small, yet central location offers what Nik described as a “higher degree of customisation”, where despite having a limited capacity in comparison to larger venues, provides a more curated atmosphere suited to themed events.

This is all part of Soundhaus’ desire to “bring the house party vibe into a more regularised formation”, giving greater opportunity for “music, conversation and connection”.

What does the future hold for Soundhaus?

Keen to continue their initial house party “takeovers” ideally for increased promotion, Soundhaus is dedicated to expanding beyond its initial realm.

They are set to host events in collaboration with some of Durham’s biggest fashion shows, like Revival and Walk On, with after parties scheduled this term. One potential idea is to host a “bloc party”, where events span multiple locations in one night, from Café Capriccio’s, to Saints, and ultimately ending up in the Klute basement.

Soundhaus is dedicated to raising money for good causes, and so charity is always at the heart of what they do.

We can expect to see fun, varied and never-before seen events such as their upcoming “Lighthouse” event on Friday, 23rd January, which is neon themed. In line with their charitable nature, half of the proceeds will go to the Durham Law School’s pro-bono society which aims to provide legal services to those who cannot afford it.

Soundhaus is redefining Durham’s nightlife by championing a diverse line up of musical talent, focusing on genres such as UKG, techno, house and drum and bass. Much of this talent is sourced directly from Durham’s DJ Society, which meets on Thursdays.

Collaborations with other names

Soundhaus emphasises their humility in not wanting to compete with other names but to instead offer a complimentary alternative to other spots in the city. Nik previously told The Durham Tab he aims to run the project with “as little of an ego as possible”.

Indeed, they are hosting the Revival after-party in the Klute basement with Recess; another way in which they intend on expanding their reach.

They spoke of “experimental collaborations” with clothing brands, other student groups and charities, and ultimately “whatever lends itself to having a nice space for conversation”.

