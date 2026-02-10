The Tab

Family and colleagues of Cardiff University academic who died falling off a building speak out

Curtis’ manager described him as a ‘truly talented physicist’ and a ‘kind’ person

Mischa Denney-Richards | News

The family and colleagues of a Cardiff University staff member who died falling five floors from a campus building have released heartfelt statements.

The young academic, who has now been identified as 29-year-old Curtis, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident at Cardiff University’s Translation Research Hub in Cathays on Friday 6th February.

A tribute from Curtis’ family called him “a beloved son and brother”, who will be missed “every day”.

They said: “Curtis, 29, was a beloved son and brother, we will miss him every day. I would ask that our privacy be respected at this time to allow us time to grieve.”

Professor Peter Smowton, who was Curtis’ line manager at the university, described Curtis as a “truly talented physicist” and a “kind” person.

He said: “Curtis’ friends and colleagues are devastated by the news. We will always remember him as kind and considerate, as a truly talented physicist, good practically and who mastered the detail of the phenomena he was investigating.

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor, Wendy Larner, also released a statement about the academic’s death: “On behalf of the whole Cardiff University community, I’d like to extend my deepest condolences to Curtis’ family and friends at such a difficult and challenging time.

“The loss of such a highly regarded young academic and much liked colleague will be felt deeply across the university, and beyond.”

 

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “Curtis’ death remains subject to on-going investigations and, out of respect to his family and friends, we repeat the family’s request for their privacy to be respected to allow them time to grieve.”

Cardiff University continues to encourage student who have been affected by Curtis’ death to seek support.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can access Cardiff University’s support team here

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

