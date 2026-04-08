One All Stars couple have made things official, and the details are actually so wholesome

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The couples from Love Island All Stars have been breaking up left, right, and centre, but one couple has taken a major step in their relationship and made things official.

It’s been six weeks since the Love Island All Stars finale, and couples are breaking up right, left and centre. Apparently, Belle and Harrison have called it quits, Sammie and Ciaran have both already moved on to new partners, and Helena has confirmed that she and Carrington aren’t together.

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But amidst all the breakups, we’ve finally got some good news. Finalists Leanne and Scott have revealed in a Snapchat story that they’re officially in a relationship.

“Right, everyone, Blue Lagoon Iceland, 7th of the 4th, 2026. It’s official. It’s our anniversary,” Scott said. “We are boyfriend and girlfriend. Long overdue, but I wanted it to be here, in Iceland, in the Blue Lagoon. I don’t think there’s a better place I could have asked.”

Leanne added: “Very, very cute, very happy.”

The relationship launch comes just after Leanne visited Scott and his family in Wales, and shared lots of cute TikToks about her time there.

While Leanne and Scott have been getting closer and sharing adorable updates, the rest of the Islanders have been stuck in endless drama. Belle and Whitney both appeared on podcasts, claiming that Scott chose to get to know Leanne after gaining access to his phone. In their separate interviews, they claimed he used his dentist visits to gauge what the public was thinking.

Scott has completely denied this, calling out both Whit and Belle on X and claiming their story is made up.

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“Three weeks to cook up a story to clear their name, and this is the best they could do. The problem with agreeing to lie is you’re always going to slip up,” he tweeted. “Should have just got their TikTok friends to say it and take the heat.”

As usual, Leanne has completely stayed out of the drama.