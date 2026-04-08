Raging Love Island producers step in after All Stars drama and cast ‘lying’ on podcasts

4 hours ago

It’s apparently not looking good in camp Love Island. It’s been claimed that those closest to the show are fuming about how All Stars cast members are running their mouths on podcasts, and spreading false claims about the show. Ouch.

In the last couple of weeks, Belle Hassan has appeared on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast. Since then, a huge argument between herself, Scott van-der-Sluis and Whitney Adebayo has broken out.

Belle claimed in the interview that Scott was getting intel from the outside world, whilst in the villa. Now, insiders have clapped back about the claims, and they’re not happy.

The leak apparently happened when Scott was allowed to leave the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa to get dental treatment. Belle claimed there, he was given a phone. He was able to Google football scores, and read articles about public perceptions of the Islanders, she said. Whitney backed this up in a further podcast chat, and then had a back and forth with Scott.

3 weeks to cook up a story to clear their name and this is the best they could do, the problem with agreeing to lie is your always going to slip up. Should have just got their tiktok friends to say it and take the heat😭 https://t.co/zvqvccCxBh — Scott van-der-Sluis (@scottvds17) April 1, 2026

These claims apparently weren’t true. It was claimed Scott had been feeding info to villa USA, which a source has said doesn’t fit the timeline at all.

An insider told The Sun: “The first [time Scott went to the dentist] was right at the start of week two for a temporary root canal, which is when Shaq and Jess were still in the villa. The dentist and a member of production allowed Scott to watch football highlights on a ceiling TV while he was in the chair.

“He was not allowed access to a remote control and had absolutely no access to a phone, as a member of welfare was present the entire time. He was briefly told what was happening in the outside world while at the dentist, but this was not initiated by him and he had no means to Google anything or act on it.

“It wasn’t anything specific or actionable like rankings or strategic information. It was more general conversation.”

It was then explained his second appointment was five days before the final. Belle and Whitney had said Scott was “strategic” with his recouplings, based on what he had heard about who was “favourite girl” from the outside. However, by the time he went to the dentist again, he had already recoupled with Leanne, which the source has said makes the claims “irrelevant”.

They added: “Neither of the dentist visits were during the periods people are now trying to link to the Leanne, Sher or Belle situations and the second visit is especially irrelevant.”

In their podcast interviews, Belle and Whitney also hinted at secret conversations happening in the cars when Islanders travelled between the main villa and villa USA.

The source further debunked this, and defiantly added: “There is frustration internally that false claims have been made which misrepresent duty of care and protocol. These allegations risk damaging the credibility of the show when they are simply not true.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.