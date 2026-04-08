Here’s a KCL student’s guide to making the most of the journey to the Excel centre

3 hours ago

The sun is out, spring is upon us and you’re starting to feel some sense of joy to be alive. Suddenly, the reality of exam season rudely squashes any remaining hope. No sunlight for you, only the pits of the gloomy Maughan Library and of your looming self doubt.

Whether you’re an organised academic weapon, or an all-nighter kind of person, we’ve got you covered. No matter what type of KCL exam season student you are, we hope this article can give you some inspiration.

So, here are five things to keep you occupied on the way to the Excel Centre this exam season. From flashcard panic to DLR existentialism, remember to leave plenty of time for your journey.

Flashcard panic

In a spell of motivation back in April, when there was still hope of that first class, you had a nicely highlighted pack of flashcards. Very well meaning and all. The thing is you, haven’t looked at them since, whoops.

So, why not use this commute to panic scan these cards and force all of the quotes, statistics and formulas into your head? Maybe you have a magical photographic memory, or perhaps use osmosis, if you concentrate hard enough. You never know, the flashcards you pull out of the stack of one hundred might have all the information to save you.

Contemplate your fate out of the window

Let’s face it, by this point your brain is probably full up and no more of information could possibly enter it. So, there’s nothing wrong with contemplating all your life choices on the tube ride there, while staring aimlessly out of the window.

The Excel centre’s location is convenient for no one, so you’ve got a while to think on all of your life’s most embarrassing moments. The DLR even treats us, being overground. This adds to the ambiance of your deep thoughts, while the city goes by before you.

A good doom scroll never hurt anyone

If staring out of the window isn’t stimulating enough for you, then a good doom scroll is definitely the way to go. Why not scroll Instagram to see what your non university friends are doing in the sunshine without you? Look at your phone screen and say you’re with them in spirit.

Another remedy for your despair is an aesthetic scroll on Pinterest. Imagine you are a whimsical influencer in a summer dress, with a Blank Street in hand and not a stressed out student on the way to exams in joggers. If all else fails, there’s always AI fruit videos. What numbs the stressed out brain more than watching Watermelina cheat on Bananita, and give birth to a strawberry?

Book those flights

If you aren’t feeling quite that morbid, or you’re quietly confident, you can always make plans for when you see the sun again. Why not plan a little countryside getaway out of the city with your friends? Or, perhaps a summer holiday in a hot European all inclusive, where the most difficult decision of the day is what to have from the buffet.

If you are feeling particularly pretentious, why not book a month in South East Asia, where you can be cleansed of your stresses in Bali and really find yourself?

Become an Indeed warrior

If all hope has left you, and you need a more practical way out, then perhaps it’s time for a little scroll on Indeed to pass the time on this journey. You have been neither an academic weapon, nor a night before crammer. Maybe you weren’t meant for uni life, so get those applications rolling in.

You’ve had it with summatives, exams, and LinkedIn notifications and you’re ready for a simpler life. Money never bothered you anyway. You crave the structure of shift work, and most of all, never to see the inside of a library or exam hall ever again.

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