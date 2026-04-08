Omg, Love Island’s Liam Reardon is now dating a 21-year-old Cardiff University student

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Love Island’s Liam Reardon has gone Instagram official with a Cardiff University student.

The 26-year-old hard-launched his relationship with Lara Grace Birkitt by posting a cosy picture of the couple over the Easter weekend.

Lara is a 21-year-old student, reportedly studying law at Cardiff University. She was spotted with the reality star just months after his split with Millie Court in December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Reardon (@liamreardon1)

Liam had already been teasing the couple’s relationship with a picture of Lara’s leg spotted next to his at Cardiff’s Parkgate Hotel back in January.

He then continued to soft launch his new relationship with pictures of dog walks, brunch dates, and gym sessions with a mysterious shadow in the background.

Adding to the speculation, The Sun revealed the pair were seen chatting, laughing, and getting close as a Christmas do at Caldicot Football Club.

Although there were rumours Liam snubbed Lara by unfollowing her on Instagram hours after their romance was exposed in January, the couple now look stronger than ever, wearing matching caps and sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Reardon (@liamreardon1)

The pair went official after Liam’s ex, Millie Court, came second on Love Island All Stars. Millie is now dating Love Island USA star, Zac Woodworth.

On Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, Millie opened about her split from Liam saying: “I clung on to, because you think, ‘oh no, this is meant to be’ because we’ve met in such an extraordinary circumstance that I thought everything happens for a reason, I was meant to be with him.

“But yeah, the relationship was, I think we tried and it wasn’t working. Yeah, so that ended.

“I think because I said on the show, it was kind of over before it was over and we tried to make it work and it just wasn’t.”

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