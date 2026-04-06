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‘The Mountain’ was climbed: Gorillaz peak in Cardiff

Damon Albarn even attempted to speak Welsh on this ‘Feel Good’ Friday night

Anya Daisy van Vliet | News
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Virtual band Gorillaz made their sixth stop on their UK tour at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on Friday, 27th March, marking the halfway point of their journey across the country.

The animated 2-D band consisting of Murdoch, Russell, and Noodle continued their signature recognisable virtual performance across the arena’s video panels. Their new album, The Mountain, transformed traditional visuals into an Indian-influenced, hypnotic spectacle that paired immersive imagery with lyrics exploring grief, loss and recovery.

Damon Albarn’s history of Britpop and alternative rock is disrupted by this album, as this marks a turning point in his discography due to the diversification and fusion of genres. The more experimental exploration of music clearly excited fans with the sold-out show in Cardiff.

Rising Argentinian rapper Trueno, 24, warmed up the crowd with a high-energy set, setting the stage for what would be an electrifying performance by Daman Albarn and company.

Special guests Gruff Rhys, Mos Def and Posdnous from Pos De La Soul joined the show, helping to maintain a level of excitement that radiated through the arena. The rendition of the 2010 track Superfast Jellyfish drew extra cheers from the crowd with the authentic vocals from Gruff Rhys, a local music legend.

Albarn’s renowned charm and wit shone as he attempted to speak Welsh with the crowd, noting that at schools people were “taught French, German, and latterly, thank goodness, some Spanish and Chinese now but never any Welsh. That doesn’t make any sense because we’re all neighbours, and it’s ridiculous we weren’t taught Welsh!” By engaging with local culture, Albarn reinforced the band’s ethos of connecting communities through music.

@saturnz.barzzz0

@Gorillaz #gorillaz #damonalbarn #cardiff #fyp #viral

♬ original sound – 🌀🩹 ꍟ꒒꒒ꍏ 🏁

The Mountain blends cultures through layering sound and instruments that create beautiful harmony that is thoroughly enjoyed by fans. Some fans were struck by the contrast between the upbeat instrumentals and melancholic lyrics, particularly in Orange County. One attendee remarked, “How am I meant to dance to a song about saying goodbye to someone that you love?!” The song transforms raw grief into something gentler and reflective, combining alternative pop with Latin influences for a sound that balances melancholy with serenity.

Each member who was on stage wore a badge from the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, which signalled that their purpose extended beyond entertainment into subtle political expression. This choice reflects an intention to align themselves with anti-war values and to remind the audience of ongoing global tensions by using their platform to promote awareness without overshadowing the performance itself.

Additionally, during their visually enhanced set, they briefly displayed an image of Donald Trump during the song 19-2000, a song that critiques mindless routine and consumer culture. This reinforces the underlying political commentary that creates a layered experience that encourages listeners to reflect rather than simply consume.

The stage presence swayed fluidly between playful excitement and sincerity strengthened through moments of intimacy shared with the audience. Speaking in Welsh and stepping into the crowd adopted a sense of connection and authenticity that made the performance feel personal yet inclusive, whilst reinforcing their message through the shared experience.

Fans were treated to a journey through Gorillaz’s rich catalogue, from new tracks to classics like Feel Good Inc, Clint Eastwood and Dirty Harry. Attendees ranged from eight to 80 years old.

One pair of concertgoers admitted they only knew “Clint Eastwood and Feel Good Inc”, but left satisfied after hearing them both live.

Gorillaz’s Cardiff performance proved that the band is not only a visual and musical phenomenon, but they are also storytellers, cultural curators and subtly provocative commentators that merge immersive spectacles with heartfelt reflection and political awareness.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok @billycole20466

Anya Daisy van Vliet | News
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