VOTE NOW: Cardiff BNOC competition 2026 shortlist has been revealed

5 hours ago

It’s time for round two of The Cardiff Tab BNOC Competition 2026.

You voted for your ideal Cardiff BNOC, and we’ve narrowed it down to create the ultimate shortlist.

If you’re just learning about the comp, BNOC stands for Big Name on Campus, that one student that just everyone seems to know.

Our list contains the crème de la crème of what Cardiff has to offer – SU leaders, sports captains, pub gremlins, Cathays heroes, and more. Heard of Cardiff Italian Bach or “the Movember guy”? Vote now using this form!

Perhaps you’ve heard of Elise Fairclough, President of JOMEC Netball, “northern legend”, and all around “sexy ass mofo”? Or maybe you’ve seen a lot of Joshua Lloyd Tandy, “Cardiff SU icon, King of TikTok and Instagram reels, singing superstar”, and newly appointed Cardiff Students’ Union President.

Seen any light-up gloves in YOLO? Those belong to nominee Sam Yeo. Or maybe you recognise Dietrich Schroeder, who’s been nominated for just being American. Harry May has been nominated for wearing “sexy” pyjamas in YOLO, and looking great dressed as a minion in Misfits, allegedly sporting a “#buttlebutt”.

If you’ve heard the name, give them a vote.

Be sure to vote for every single name you’ve heard, and the top five will compete in a heated final to crown the number one Cardiff Tab BNOC 2026. Voting closes Sunday April 5th at 11:59 pm.

Keep an eye on our Insta and TikTok to remain in the loop and have your say when it comes to voting.

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Featured image via Canva and before edits via Geograph (under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)