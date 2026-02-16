It’s back! Cardiff University’s BNOC Competition 2026 nominations are now open

9 hours ago

You asked, we delivered. The annual Cardiff Tab BNOC Competition is back for 2026.

Whether it’s your campus celeb, Misfits opp, or library crush, get thinking about who deserves the truly prestigious title of Cardiff BNOC of the Year 2026.

If you’re blissfully unaware of what a BNOC even is, we’ll clear it up for you. BNOC stands for Big Name on Campus, that one student that just everyone seems to know. Henry Whittaker, we’re talking about you.

Maybe it’s someone who definitely knows how to have a good night, or someone who’s made a difference on campus. It could be a friend, flatmate, or that one person you’ve been stalking on Instagram since first-year but haven’t worked up the courage to DM yet.

It doesn’t matter why you’re nominating them, just submit their full name using this form.

How it works

If you’ve got someone in mind, you can nominate them using this form. Don’t worry, nominations remain completely anonymous, so no one will know if you perhaps think of yourself as a bit of a BNOC. Remember you can only vote once, so make sure you make it count.

Don’t forget to include some funny anecdotes or iconic stories – we’ve got to know exactly what makes this person a BNOC, and why your choice should win.

We’ll compile the names to create a list of the top nominees for round two, where you’ll then vote for everyone you know on the list. Finally, you’ll vote for your number one Cardiff BNOC 2026. Keep an eye on our Insta and TikTok to remain in the loop and have your say when it comes to voting.

So what are you waiting for? Submit your BNOC here. Nominations close next Wednesday (Feb 25th) at 11:59 pm.

