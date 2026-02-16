The Tab

It’s back! Cardiff University’s BNOC Competition 2026 nominations are now open

Nominations close next Wednesday (Feb 25th) at 11:59 pm

Sienna Wilson | News

You asked, we delivered. The annual Cardiff Tab BNOC Competition is back for 2026.

Whether it’s your campus celeb, Misfits opp, or library crush, get thinking about who deserves the truly prestigious title of Cardiff BNOC of the Year 2026.

If you’re blissfully unaware of what a BNOC even is, we’ll clear it up for you. BNOC stands for Big Name on Campus, that one student that just everyone seems to know. Henry Whittaker, we’re talking about you.

Maybe it’s someone who definitely knows how to have a good night, or someone who’s made a difference on campus. It could be a friend, flatmate, or that one person you’ve been stalking on Instagram since first-year but haven’t worked up the courage to DM yet.

It doesn’t matter why you’re nominating them, just submit their full name using this form.

How it works

If you’ve got someone in mind, you can nominate them using this form. Don’t worry, nominations remain completely anonymous, so no one will know if you perhaps think of yourself as a bit of a BNOC. Remember you can only vote once, so make sure you make it count.

Don’t forget to include some funny anecdotes or iconic stories – we’ve got to know exactly what makes this person a BNOC, and why your choice should win.

We’ll compile the names to create a list of the top nominees for round two, where you’ll then vote for everyone you know on the list. Finally, you’ll vote for your number one Cardiff BNOC 2026. Keep an eye on our Insta and TikTok to remain in the loop and have your say when it comes to voting.

So what are you waiting for? Submit your BNOC here. Nominations close next Wednesday (Feb 25th) at 11:59 pm.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Sienna Wilson | News

wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching

