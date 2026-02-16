Shameless ‘reason’ David Harbour ‘skipped’ Maya Hawke’s wedding after decade working together

He was literally in New York but still ‘ditched’ it

9 hours ago

Maya Hawke had an intimate wedding over Valentine’s Day weekend, and although most of the Stranger Things cast were present, David Harbour was noticeably missing from the ceremony.

After three years together, Maya Hawke, who plays Robin in Stranger Things, married Christian Lee Hutson. The two were longtime friends and collaborated on Maya’s music before entering a relationship and tying the knot on Valentine’s Day. The ceremony, which took place in New York City, had several members of the Stranger Things main cast in attendance. This included Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Gaten Matarazzo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Hawke (@maya_hawke)

But people have noticed that Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour were missing from the event. Instead, David Harbour was seen walking around New York with a mystery woman, on what looked like a date. He was photographed in a dark green coat and his signature cap, alongside a young woman with deep red hair, also wearing a cap. The two appeared deep in conversation when the photo was snapped.

Lots of people think David skipped the wedding ceremony to go on this mystery “date”, despite literally living in the city where Maya’s ceremony took place. Neither David or Maya has spoken publicly about their relationship, but they’ve both said that the cast as a whole feels like a “family”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Despite all the alleged invite drama, Maya and Christian looked really happy in their wedding pics. Talking about their relationship, Maya said it’s like dating your best friend.

“It is awesome. I cannot recommend dating your friends highly enough. It’s the best,” she said in an interview with The Zach Sang Show.

“They know you, they understand that you are a person and a human being who has dated other people, who has dated them, who has feelings and is a living, breathing human, just a piece of paper for them to project their image of perfect girlfriend onto.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Nina Prommer/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock and Instagram