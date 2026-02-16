The Tab

Shameless ‘reason’ David Harbour ‘skipped’ Maya Hawke’s wedding after decade working together

He was literally in New York but still ‘ditched’ it

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Maya Hawke had an intimate wedding over Valentine’s Day weekend, and although most of the Stranger Things cast were present, David Harbour was noticeably missing from the ceremony.

After three years together, Maya Hawke, who plays Robin in Stranger Things, married Christian Lee Hutson. The two were longtime friends and collaborated on Maya’s music before entering a relationship and tying the knot on Valentine’s Day. The ceremony, which took place in New York City, had several members of the Stranger Things main cast in attendance. This included Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Gaten Matarazzo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maya Hawke (@maya_hawke)

But people have noticed that Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour were missing from the event. Instead, David Harbour was seen walking around New York with a mystery woman, on what looked like a date. He was photographed in a dark green coat and his signature cap, alongside a young woman with deep red hair, also wearing a cap. The two appeared deep in conversation when the photo was snapped.

Lots of people think David skipped the wedding ceremony to go on this mystery “date”, despite literally living in the city where Maya’s ceremony took place. Neither David or Maya has spoken publicly about their relationship, but they’ve both said that the cast as a whole feels like a “family”.

Most Read

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Vic and Christine from Love Is Blind season 10

The brutal reason Netflix sent Love Is Blind couple Vic and Christine to Malibu not Mexico

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Despite all the alleged invite drama, Maya and Christian looked really happy in their wedding pics. Talking about their relationship, Maya said it’s like dating your best friend.

“It is awesome. I cannot recommend dating your friends highly enough. It’s the best,” she said in an interview with The Zach Sang Show.

“They know you, they understand that you are a person and a human being who has dated other people, who has dated them, who has feelings and is a living, breathing human, just a piece of paper for them to project their image of perfect girlfriend onto.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Nina Prommer/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock and Instagram

More on: Celebrity David Harbour Netflix Stranger Things TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

People now have evidence Noah Schnapp WAS at Maya Hawke’s wedding after all

Yikes, this outrageous Wuthering Heights scene was actually meant to be SO much more NSFW

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Latest
wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching

wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching