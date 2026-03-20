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‘Budgeting and bin day’: Here are some of the biggest struggles you’ll have at Cardiff Uni

From ASSL all-nighters to the never ending YOLO queue

Marion Adeniyi | Guides
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If you thought coming to Cardiff Uni meant three years of effortless living, think again. Between attempting an all-nighter in the ASSL, mentally preparing for the YOLO queue, and accepting that the rain will ruin every outfit you planned, student life here comes with a few very predictable struggles. So we have condensed them down into a list of six so you can prepare for next time.

1. Mentally preparing for the YOLO queue

There are a few things in life that test patience quite like the YOLO queue. You arrive thinking you have timed it perfectly, only to see a line that looks like half of Cathays had the exact same idea. You tell yourself it will move quickly but it doesn’t and you’re stood in the same place for two hours.

By the time you get inside, you’ve been standing in the cold for too long and questioning whether this night out was actually worth it – but you’ll definitely be there till ages with another appearance next week.

2. The Cardiff rain that appears out of nowhere

You should’ve listened when everyone told you not to go to Wales for uni.

Cardiff weather operates on chaos. You check the forecast before leaving the house and it says no rain. Within five minutes, you are caught in the rain that appeared out of nowhere, holding a tote bag that is absolutely not waterproof. At some point you’ll just have to accept that being slightly damp is part of the Cardiff student experience. I would definitely recommend investing in a good waterproof, will definitely save you from time to time.

3. The Cathays’ house experience

Living in Cathays sounds exciting until you realise most student houses come with some quirksThat might mean heating that works only when it feels like it, mysterious damp patches no one wants to discuss, a kitchen that somehow becomes messy again five minutes after you clean it, or a scratching in the walls you just do not want to question.

At some point, you will walk into a surprisingly nice Cardiff house and immediately wonder what’s wrong with it and there definitely will be something.

4. Budgeting with Lidl trips

Every student has a moment of financial optimism where they decide they are going to start budgeting properly. You go to Lidl, buy ingredients for “proper meals”, and feel incredibly responsible for about two days. Then the fridge is empty again, and ordering a takeaway suddenly feels like the only realistic option. 

5. Telling yourself you will be productive in the ASSL

We have all been there, done that and will continue to do it: convincing ourselves we are about to have the most productive study session of our lives in the ASSL. Laptop open, colour-coded notes ready, maybe even a coffee you told yourself you needed.

Three hours later, you’ve checked TikTok about 60 times, taken multiple snack breaks, and somehow done little actual work. By exam season, the ASSL stops feeling like a library and starts feeling more like a shared trauma experience.

6. Cathays bin days

Cathays bin day feels less like a routine and more like a weekly neighbourhood experiment.

One minute the street is normal, the next it’s lined with overflowing bins, scary seagulls and the occasional item that definitely shouldn’t be there. And somehow, after all the chaos, you will still forget to put your own bin out.

Despite the rain, the mouldy houses and the ASSL-induced stress, Cardiff students somehow survive it all (mostly out of spite). And realistically, if those struggles disappeared… we’d probably have nothing left to complain about.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Marion Adeniyi | Guides
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