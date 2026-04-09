Here’s where you should go on holiday this summer, based on your King’s degree

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It’s that time of year to make sure your passport hasn’t expired because exams are right around the corner and uni is almost over. If you’re anything like me, you’re in desperate need of a getaway.

And if you’re not sure where to go yet here is some inspiration based on the degree you do.

So, here’s where you should go away on holiday this summer, based on your King’s degree.

Delphi, Greece – Philosophy

The ideal destination for those philosophy students that claim to be going for the philosophy but stayed for the tan and cats. Greece is the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the hot sun you won’t get back in London.

And more importantly, no one is going to be judging you for choosing the pool over Plato or the day beds over Diderot. What could be better than returning in September not only with great exam results but a perfect tan and Instagram feed as well?

Bath, England – English

While fairly local maybe, I’d pick Bath for the English students. With it being the birthplace of Austen, English students will feel right at home. Surrounded by natural beauty, they will realise that reading all of those novels was well worth it.

What’s more, Bath is home to many filming locations of Bridgerton like the Royal Crescent because what English student doesn’t like Bridgerton. You could either sit in the Botanical Gardens and nonchalantly read or flex your Austen knowledge at the Jane Austen Centre.

Seville, Spain – History

With the city’s rich history, especially its links to the civil war, history students will be kept occupied and feel superior with all their historical knowledge. The Plaza de España and La Giralda will take up entire days for our fellow history fanatics.

The culture is also vibrant with exciting new foods and religious festivals if you go at the right time so a history student will be in their element as they can immerse themselves in all of these.

New York, USA – Liberal arts

The “Big Apple” AKA liberal arts central. While the West End is great, Broadway calls your name. The city is a hub of drama and creativity with actors and artists left right and centre. If you didn’t know already, pretty much every street was a movie filming location at some point.

Perhaps your end of year practical assessment didn’t quite go as planned so you’re looking for somewhere far away from home and so NYC is ideal as you can deal with those grades after a New York Slice and a selfie up the Empire State building.

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Art history

A city built around art from its large galleries and museums to the dense detailed architecture that runs through the whole city. This is the perfect place for those studying art history or fine art. The Rembrandt House museum offer student discount tickets and can easily take up a whole day with its many floors or try on hand painted clogs.

The city is also meant to be admired, sitting on the canal and taking in the city and its iconic narrow houses will make for a fulfilling trip for these students.

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