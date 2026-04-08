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I’m A Celeb bosses have banned one very awkward Dec romance from being discussed on All Stars

I actually can’t believe this happened

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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If you thought every single I’m A Celeb romance had already been rinsed for content, think again, because one very rogue fling is apparently totally off-limits this time around.

ITV

ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has delivered its fair share of iconic couples over the years. Think Katie Price and Peter Andre, or the slightly more chaotic vibes of Cerys Matthews and Marc Bannerman. Even Vicky Pattison and Spencer Matthews had their moment.

But one storyline producers are very much not revisiting? The low-key “romance” between host Declan Donnelly and former contestant Ashley Roberts. Yep, that happened.

Back in the day, Ashley (now 44) and Dec (now 50) were spotted getting cosy at a party in 2013 after her jungle stint. At the time, Ashley kept things vague, saying: “We’re trying to keep it out of the public eye. We’re just getting to know each other.”

ITV

The pair’s relationship was said to have started during Ashely’s original series, when she kept referring to her sexual cravings in the rainforest. On the programme, she revealed to him and co-star Ant McPartlin: “You’re deprived of everything here in the jungle. I can’t stop thinking about it. I’m excited to get out of here and be able to just stimulate all the senses… if you know what I mean.”

Dec replied: “Oh my gosh. Everything I want to say is unbroadcastable or illegal – or career-ending. Let’s calm down.”

Fast forward 14 years and they’re both back on screen together for the spin-off I’m a Celebrity… South Africa, but don’t expect any cheeky throwbacks. According to reports from The Sun, the whole situation has basically been wiped from the script.

ITV

A source said: “As with any campmate, relevant stories are discussed in preliminary chats with the celeb and the team. Ashley would’ve been assured anything relating to her link with Dec will be totally off the table, and not alluded to in any jokes or references.”

The producers have drawn a very firm line under that one, which is slightly ironic, given the show has never exactly been shy about awkward moments. Case in point: When Ruby Wax randomly kissed Dec live on air last Christmas.

Anyway, if you were hoping for a messy deep dive into one of I’m A Celeb’s most random almost-romances, you’re out of luck. This one’s been firmly banished to the jungle archives.

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Featured image credit: ITV

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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