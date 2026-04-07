The public downfall of I’m A Celeb All Stars campmate Seann Walsh and his cheating scandal

When he was first in the jungle Women’s Aid issued a statement

31 minutes ago

Seann Walsh is in the new cast of I’m A Celeb All Stars 2026 in South Africa, which seems like a rogue choice considering he was part of a very public cheating scandal. His first appearance in the jungle was overshadowed with controversy, with women’s charities speaking out about him being cast.

So out of all the celebs ITV could have chosen to come back, this seems random. Here’s a rundown of everything that happened.

Seann Walsh was in the centre of a very public cheating scandal

Comedian Seann Walsh has become best known for the Strictly cheating scandal he was involved in. In 2018, Seann was a celebrity contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, and was partnered up with pro dancer, Katya Jones.

At the time, Sean was in a relationship with an actress called Rebecca Humphries and Katya was married to fellow Strictly professional, Neil Jones. Whilst competing together, Seann and Katya were pictured kissing outside a pub. The kiss took place on Rebecca’s birthday.

Following what happened, Seann’s ex-girlfriend Rebecca released a statement in which she claimed Seann called her a “psycho” and “nuts” for ever questioning if anything was going on between him and Katya. Seann and Rebecca soon announced they had broken up.

Despite the controversy, Seann and Katya carried on with the show, and were eliminated in the fifth week. Katya called the kiss a “drunken mistake” and at first stayed with husband Neil, but they too announced their split – in August 2019.

Seann later made an apology on The Jonathan Ross show. He said: “I think if you lie and cheat on the person that you’re meant to care for and be in a relationship with, then that is a form of abuse, of course it is. All I can be is as sorry as I am. I hope one day that she’ll forgive me.”

Women’s Aid issued a statement when he was first in the I’m A Celeb jungle

When Seann Walsh was first in the I’m A Celeb jungle, his cheating scandal was brought up in conversation. He spoke to Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver about what happened.

“Me and my dance partner, who was married, I was in a relationship, we were photographed kissing when we were on Strictly Come Dancing. That was the front page of every newspaper,” he said. When Sue asked him why this moment “crucified” him so much, Seann went on to say it was because Rebecca posted a statement at the time.

Seann added: “I just want to be clear in that I’m very sorry about what happened and I really want this to be a positive experience and it really has been. I want to come out of here and move forward.”

Imagine experiencing gaslighting by a partner, undergoing therapy, and then watching that person garner sympathy on national TV? We ask @ITV @imacelebrity to consider in their edit not platforming alleged abusers minimising their actions on screen. Solidarity with survivors 💜 — Women's Aid (@womensaid) November 11, 2022

Women’s Aid then shared it wanted ITV to “not platform alleged abusers” – following what Seann said to Sue. The charity called out Seann for “minimising” his actions, when he said the scandal blew up because his girlfriend posted a statement.

A tweet said: “Imagine experiencing gaslighting by a partner, undergoing therapy, and then watching that person garner sympathy on national TV? We ask @ITV @imacelebrity to consider in their edit not platforming alleged abusers minimising their actions on screen. Solidarity with survivors.”

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