The Tab

Money Talks: Join the honest conversation on how young people actually manage money

Submissions are completely anonymous

Francesca Eke | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Money is still something many people hesitate to talk about. Even among Gen Z, a generation known for openness: Conversations around income, spending, and savings can feel surprisingly private.

That’s exactly why Money Talks exists.

The Tab’s Money Talks sheds light on wide range of real financial snapshots – from financially supported students to young professionals battling debt, everyone’s money situation is different and should be spoken about without judgement.

Whether you consistently save, splurge during the sales or have struck the perfect balance, sharing your Money Talks helps spark honest, relatable conversations and highlighted just how varied personal finances can be.

Money Talks is your space to join that conversation.

Whether you want to share what a week in your wallet looks like, reflect on your spending habits, or see how others manage their money, this is an open, judgment-free space to do it. Each week, we spotlight real submissions – breaking down ingoings, outgoings, and everything in between.

Now we’re inviting you to take part.

From students to professionals, savers to spenders, we want to hear from you. Share your story anonymously or under a pseudonym if you prefer, and contribute to an ongoing, honest look at how young people earn, spend, and save today.

Filling out the form takes around 10 minutes. Entries may be lightly edited for clarity and style.

Join the conversation. Participate in Money Talks.

More on: Money Money Talks University
Francesca Eke | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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