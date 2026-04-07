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mafs australia 2026 tyson and stephanie

Oh dear, MAFS Australia’s Tyson attempts to explain his comments about ‘submissive’ women

‘It’s got nothing to do with control, or obedience’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Stephanie, the MAFS experts, and the whole UK were pretty unimpressed with Tyson’s comments about “submissive” women. During the third commitment ceremony of MAFS Australia 2026, Tyson said he wasn’t feeling things with Stephanie because he was after a partner who was “submissive”. Since MAFS began airing, Tyson has attempted to explain his usage of the word “submissive”. I’m judging him even more, now.

On Dangerous Ideas with Deano, Tyson spoke with two other controversial MAFS grooms, Dean Wells and Harrison Boon. He said: “The word ‘submissive’ came up a lot in the show. I do feel that was a word I shouldn’t have used at the time. There’s a lot of different… the word does get mixed up. There’s so many different definitions of the word ‘submissive’. The Oxford dictionary has one definition. AI has another definition. Google has another definition. You can look it up for yourself!”

I decided to be *submissive*, and do as Tyson said. The tenth edition of The Oxford English Dictionary defines “submissive” as “very obedient or passive”. ChatGPT and Google’s AI overview said pretty much the same thing.

submissive definitions to educate tyson

They’re the same picture

Tyson continued: “For me, what I should have done, is use the word ‘traditional’. Um, ‘traditional’ is more what I’m after. I’m not after a subservient dog.”

He also claimed he only started using the word “submissive” because he heard a producer say it during an interview after his wedding to Stephanie. He said: “They bait me into saying certain words – the word ‘submissive’. The producers kept asking… they didn’t ask me to say it, but they kept asking me questions with the word ‘submissive’ in. So, I have to answer the question with the word.”

Tyson may also benefit from Googling “have”.

mafs australia 2026 stephanie and tyson

Stephanie and Tyson at the commitment ceremony
(Image via Channel 4)

Later on in the interview, Tyson did outline exactly what he meant by “traditional”. “I want a partner where it leans into that traditional role, the traditional relationship. Not so much relying on me because I’ve got the money and the control. I don’t want that. I just want to be the provider, the protector. It’s that simple. It’s got nothing to do with control, or obedience.”

Erm, perhaps Tyson’s next tasks should be to look up the dictionary definitions of “financial dependence” and “patriarchy”?

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured images via Channel 4.

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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