Is MAFS Australia’s Luke dating 2025 bride Jamie Marinos? Here’s a timeline of the evidence

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Everybody in the UK has finally witnessed Mel and Luke quit MAFS Australia 2026. We’ve been missing out on some piping hot tea about Luke and the iconic 2026 MAFS Australia bride Jamie Marinos. He’s a timeline of the goss you’ve missed. I am so invested in this.

In February, Jamie called Luke ‘handsome’

So, Jamie posts TikToks of her reacting to (and often roasting) this season of MAFS Australia.

In different videos, Jamie called Luke “handsome” and “so beautiful”.

Plenty of MAFS viewers said they could picture Jamie and Luke being a cute couple. Now, this pairing is not as random as you might think. Jamie lives in Melbourne, which seems to be the closest big city to Luke’s farm. They’re both 30 years old. They both have extensive experience in being shafted on national television.

MAFS viewers even made fan edits of Jamie and Luke, which popped off on TikTok.

Jamie responded to all this. In a Chattr article from 17th February, she said: “It’s actually so funny, this online movement kind of came out of nowhere shipping Luke and I. I’ve seen a few edits come up, which is really funny because I’m not even on this season.

“But you know, I think Australia is having a bit of crush on Luke because he seems so beautiful. He’s a handsome boy, I definitely can’t wait to meet him, anyways, the MAFS world is interconnected. I just want to give him a big hug, especially when he was crying and sad. I think we all felt for him.

“I can’t say if I’d go on a date with him, because I don’t actually know him yet, or know him properly. But I definitely, you know, look forward to meeting him one day.”

They actually went out together in March

Jamie and Luke did actually meet up in real life. Woah, did the MAFS viewers of TikTok actually achieve something?

They were videoed walking through Melbourne’s CBD district together, then getting dinner and drinks on Saturday 7th March.

In April, Jamie updated us

Jamie has filled us in on how that evening went. In an interview with Fats’ Inspirational TV from 3rd April, Jamie gushed about Luke. She said: “Oh, I love Luke. So, I did meet him. We wanted to meet each other. And we’ve got a few people now that are mutuals as well, but an opportunity came to catch up… we went out for dinner, and he was just lovely. Like, I have so much time for him.

“But, that was our first interaction, like properly catching up. We were texting. But, I think people can’t understand sometimes, if you go out with someone, that doesn’t mean you’re in a relationship. Otherwise, I’ve had many relationships.”

Jame doesn’t think Luke “was treated fairly at all” on MAFS. Yikes. She said: “I have a lot of empathy for his situation. He is really genuine. And I could see that. From him and I having the conversation, I could see there’s still real pain that he experienced in his season, and I know amazing things will come from him, and he’s absolutely thriving.”

Might one of those “amazing things” be finding love with Jamie?

Later on, Jamie added: “Luke has amazing qualities that any woman would be lucky to have. He can get vulnerable, he’s kind, he’s a gentleman, he’s respectful, he’s got good family values – a lot of characteristics that would make a good partner.”

I ship it so hard x

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Featured images via Channel 4.