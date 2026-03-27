Former MAFS Aus bride Jamie brutally calls out Brook, Gia and Bec after ‘distressing’ episode

3 hours ago

Former MAFS Aus bride Jamie Marinos brutally calls out Brook, Gia and Bec after what she said was one of the most “distressing” episodes of the season.

After the latest MAFS Dinner Party aired, loads of viewers were already shocked by how intense things got. But Jamie has now said what a lot of people were clearly thinking.

Speaking about the episode, she told Woman’s Day, “I cannot believe what I watched this episode. That was probably some of the worst behaviour I have seen. It was just blatant bullying.”

She went on to say the whole thing has actually become hard to watch, adding, “This season seems to be getting worse and worse. It’s actually quite distressing. It’s not entertaining to me.”

Jamie also called out the dynamic between the brides, basically saying it’s obvious what’s going on. “We’re seeing very clearly there’s insecure and unhappy women in this experiment versus secure and happy women,” she explained. “I always feel like someone who is secure and happy will always pose a threat to insecure people.”

And she wasn’t the only one confused either. Like loads of viewers, Jamie said she genuinely couldn’t understand why certain brides were being targeted.

“It’s like we’ve missed episodes because we’re trying to figure out what Stella and Alyssa do so wrong to warrant this type of blatant bullying,” she said. “We’re not seeing it. We’re not seeing any clear reasons to explain this kind of attack.”

She also pointed out that more people should have stepped in at the table, saying, “I would have liked to have seen other people at the table interject more because this is just unacceptable.”

‘This is you, and we all see you’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woman’s Day Australia (@womansdayaus)

Taking to TikTok after the episode, Jamie directly called out Brook, Gia and Bec in a pretty brutal post. She wrote, “Brook, Gia and Bec. I hope tonight you watched the episode back and felt nothing but pure embarrassment and shame for the blatant bullying and attacking of other women.”

“There is a difference between speaking your truth and just being mean. This wasn’t confidence. This wasn’t power. It wasn’t ‘iconic’. This is not the edit, this is not acting. This is you, and we all see you.”

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