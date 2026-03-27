The Tab
MAFS Aus Jamie calls out Brook Gia Bec

Former MAFS Aus bride Jamie brutally calls out Brook, Gia and Bec after ‘distressing’ episode

‘It was just blatant bullying’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Former MAFS Aus bride Jamie Marinos brutally calls out Brook, Gia and Bec after what she said was one of the most “distressing” episodes of the season.

After the latest MAFS Dinner Party aired, loads of viewers were already shocked by how intense things got. But Jamie has now said what a lot of people were clearly thinking.

Speaking about the episode, she told Woman’s Day, “I cannot believe what I watched this episode. That was probably some of the worst behaviour I have seen. It was just blatant bullying.”

She went on to say the whole thing has actually become hard to watch, adding, “This season seems to be getting worse and worse. It’s actually quite distressing. It’s not entertaining to me.”

Jamie also called out the dynamic between the brides, basically saying it’s obvious what’s going on. “We’re seeing very clearly there’s insecure and unhappy women in this experiment versus secure and happy women,” she explained. “I always feel like someone who is secure and happy will always pose a threat to insecure people.”

And she wasn’t the only one confused either. Like loads of viewers, Jamie said she genuinely couldn’t understand why certain brides were being targeted.

“It’s like we’ve missed episodes because we’re trying to figure out what Stella and Alyssa do so wrong to warrant this type of blatant bullying,” she said. “We’re not seeing it. We’re not seeing any clear reasons to explain this kind of attack.”

She also pointed out that more people should have stepped in at the table, saying, “I would have liked to have seen other people at the table interject more because this is just unacceptable.”

‘This is you, and we all see you’

Taking to TikTok after the episode, Jamie directly called out Brook, Gia and Bec in a pretty brutal post. She wrote, “Brook, Gia and Bec. I hope tonight you watched the episode back and felt nothing but pure embarrassment and shame for the blatant bullying and attacking of other women.”

“There is a difference between speaking your truth and just being mean. This wasn’t confidence. This wasn’t power. It wasn’t ‘iconic’. This is not the edit, this is not acting. This is you, and we all see you.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

mafs australia 2026 bec gia danny

Did MAFS Australia’s Danny really say Gia was his type? Deleted footage clears things up

We finally know the real reason Brook returned for that explosive MAFS Aus dinner party

MAFS Aus Bec transformation

Here’s what bride Bec has said about her massive transformation before MAFS Aus 2026

Latest

Love Island’s Samie brands Ciaran’s comments ‘b*llocks’ and fumes over podcast discussing split

Hayley Soen

Oh she is LIVID

Whoah, Arthur Shelby actor Paul Anderson’s real life is just as turbulent as Peaky Blinders

Hebe Hancock

He’s struggled a lot

Max Barz

After ditching model girlfriend for huge male singer, here are OnlyFans model Max’s spiciest pics

Kieran Galpin

The two time Grammy winner has good taste

Truth behind kidnapped dogs has been revealed, and it’s way different from what we thought

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The plot twist I never saw coming

Birmingham University featured seven times in the top 50 of QS World Rankings by subject

Cassandra Fong

Sport retained its place in the global top ten

A full recap of what happened to Tommy Shelby’s daughter Ruby in Peaky Blinders

Ellissa Bain

She haunts him in the new film The Immortal Man

The bleak real reason Jacqueline Jossa split with Dan after years of cheating rumours

Hebe Hancock

They’ve officially ended things for good

Ugh, Netflix just made this pointless update and I can’t lie it really sucks

Hayley Soen

Why is everything difficult?

Edinburgh University threatens legal action as pro-Palestine activists occupy second building

Jamie Calder

Gordon Aikman and Appleton Tower have now been occupied

mafs australia chris and brook

We finally know why Chris seemed so oddly unbothered with MAFS Australia

Claudia Cox

It all makes sense now

Love Island’s Samie brands Ciaran’s comments ‘b*llocks’ and fumes over podcast discussing split

Hayley Soen

Oh she is LIVID

Whoah, Arthur Shelby actor Paul Anderson’s real life is just as turbulent as Peaky Blinders

Hebe Hancock

He’s struggled a lot

Max Barz

After ditching model girlfriend for huge male singer, here are OnlyFans model Max’s spiciest pics

Kieran Galpin

The two time Grammy winner has good taste

Truth behind kidnapped dogs has been revealed, and it’s way different from what we thought

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The plot twist I never saw coming

Birmingham University featured seven times in the top 50 of QS World Rankings by subject

Cassandra Fong

Sport retained its place in the global top ten

A full recap of what happened to Tommy Shelby’s daughter Ruby in Peaky Blinders

Ellissa Bain

She haunts him in the new film The Immortal Man

The bleak real reason Jacqueline Jossa split with Dan after years of cheating rumours

Hebe Hancock

They’ve officially ended things for good

Ugh, Netflix just made this pointless update and I can’t lie it really sucks

Hayley Soen

Why is everything difficult?

Edinburgh University threatens legal action as pro-Palestine activists occupy second building

Jamie Calder

Gordon Aikman and Appleton Tower have now been occupied

mafs australia chris and brook

We finally know why Chris seemed so oddly unbothered with MAFS Australia

Claudia Cox

It all makes sense now