From heavy metal to reggae: A playlist of the best Birmingham artists

So many music legends came from Brum

1 hour ago

There have been so many amazing artists to emerge from Birmingham. The city boasts a growing legacy of musical fame and talent, and there is too much to fit into one playlist. However, we have compiled a list of Birmingham’s best into a playlist, to introduce you to the wide variety of music born from this city.

Black Sabbath

It would be a crime to begin with anything else apart from Black Sabbath. All four original members came from Birmingham and wrote their first successful releases within the city. They emerged from their industrial surroundings and created heavier, dark sounds which define their music.

The top Black Sabbath songs I recommend are:

Paranoid

Perhaps the most famous Black Sabbath song, Paranoid defines the bands style. Blending repetitive, weighty riffs and Ozzys powerful vocals.

Into the Void

this track feels otherworldly, and is heavy with bleak imagery. The lyrics reflect the bleak tonality and demonstrates their social commentary on environmental decay.

Iron Man

Featuring one of Sabbaths most recognised guitar riffs and a futuristic, mechanical atmosphere, the anthem provides an introduction to their style.

Duran Duran

Birmingham also boasts the creation of popular 80s rock-pop band Duran Duran. Their lead singer Simon Le Bon is an alumni to the University of Birmingham, where he studied Drama. The group are known for being part of the New Romantic movement of the early 80s and achieving high levels of fame very rapidly.

The Top Duran Duran songs to add to your playlist are:

A View to a Kill

This famous James Bond theme song, blends modern tones with the recognisable sound of the 80s, making it a quintessential Duran Duran track.

Girls on Film

One of their most widely recognised tracks and for good reason. The song was their first major hit, and has a highly memorable music video.

Ordinary World

A more mellow piece by the band, but still carries the pop melodies of the 80s which the band showcases. For listeners who prefer songs with more emotional vulnerability and relatability, this track is for you.

Electric Light Orchestra

Formed in Birmingham, this futuristic band produced progressive classical and pop fusion. They focus on creating sound through orchestral instruments but still manage to achieve the characteristics of pop music. They are a global success and have released many chart topping tracks.

Their best songs include:

Last train to London

This layered song has a bouncy quality with its electronic dance rhythm, while maintaining smoothness through the orchestral instruments.

Mr Blue Sky

Their most recognisable piece, with a catchy melody, vocals which resemble the work of The Beatles and the joyful lyrics.

UB40

This reggae band also has its roots in Birmingham. They have released countless singles and sold millions of records. The original band was formed of a diverse group which is reflected in their varied, unique sound.

UB40 songs to add to your playlist:

Food for Thought

This track manages to provide social commentary mixed with a memorable melody, and is perfect for anyone wanting to experience the sounds of summer year-round.

Kingston Town

A highly nostalgic song, soulful and warm.

Red Red Wine

This feel-good tune offers an infectious and uplifting rhythm, contrasting beautifully against the themes of heartbreak and pain.

The Streets

Known for their hip hop and electronic sound, The Streets is a musical project with its foundations in Birmingham. Their music often feels conversational, and turns social criticism into memorable verse.

A top tracks from The Streets is

Fit but You Know It

This track balances realism, insecurity and ego, with a catchy garage beat.

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