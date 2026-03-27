A Birmingham student night out: Where’s worth it and where’s not

3 hours ago

You’ve been to visit mates at other universities and seen what other student nights out the UK has to offer. However, is Birmingham actually that terrible, or are we just bored of the same nights out? Have we simply fallen into the trap of going for the all-too familiar “one pint” at The Goose that somehow ends up in Circo?

Here’s a list of the stereotypical nights out in Birmingham, so that you can find something that suits you.

Broad Street

Broad Street serves its purpose, introducing freshers to the vibrant nightlife Birmingham has to offer. But it isn’t good for much else. I hate to say it, but it’s just a placeholder until you discover better spots. Rosies and Barbara’s host a lot of Freshers’ events and are an easy option when you can’t think of where else to head.

Having two Wetherspoons on the same road also definitely helps. However, by second year, students have come to realise they would rather spend their time anywhere else. I’m almost tempted to applaud Rosies as it’s quite impressive to have four whole rooms where not a single one is enjoyable.

Circo

Circo is another go-to and one that will always have a special place in Brum students’ hearts. The three-hour queue is every man for himself, with only the strongest warriors surviving. However, the relief of finally being in Circo and the two for £7 VKs makes it so worthwhile. The fact that it’s in Selly Oak also massively helps as there’s no arguing over who’s ordering the Uber. You know exactly what you’re getting with Circo. We complain about the ridiculous queues, but you’ll catch us in the exact same position next week.

The Guild

Another firm favourite- the Guild. Where you spend your night says a lot about you. Whether you enjoy being crushed under the DJ booth in Joe’s bar, battling for headphones in the silent disco, or lingering in smokers and bumping into everyone you’ve ever met at uni. However you’re choosing to spend your night, just make sure you’re making it to angels. Even though some weeks tickets are harder to get than an Oasis concert, we all still love it.

Digbeth:

Discovered in second year – Digbeth is perfect for those into house, DnB, garage, and techno, and I feel like Birmingham is seriously lacking in events compared to other cities. Lab 11, XOYO, Club Collete, and Luna Springs all host good events. As long as you know where to look, you can actually catch some great artists that seem to play everywhere except Birmingham. RA Guide is a great app for this, as you can set your location to Birmingham, and it will inform you of upcoming events.

Schloss:

More of a third-year option, Schloss is great if you’re feeling something a bit bougier. The dress code is a bit smarter than your usual club, so you finally have an excuse to dress up. You can dance on the benches, and there’s live music seven nights a week – each with its own theme. It definitely makes a refreshing change from hearing Mr. Brightside on repeat. Just make sure you pre well as you’ll need a mortgage to afford any drinks in there.

Whether you stick to the classics or want to try something new, there’s one thing that will never change after a night out, and that’s the 3am debate over where to get a kebab.

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