The Tab

Birmingham New Street staples: Four types of people you can’t avoid at the station

How many have you met?

Keira Arrow | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Attracting over 100,000 people daily, Birmingham New Street is one of the most used train stations in the UK The station provides transport to a wide variety of cities, from Edinburgh to London, Newcastle to Brighton and Manchester to Cardiff (to name but a few), making it a home for those from all walks of life.

From city goers with earphones, shoppers swinging bags and barging through, to prams being pushed back and forth, it’s no wonder New Street is also known as Grand Central.

But here are some characters you are bound to encounter…

The Commuters

Probably yawning and definitely on an important phone call, commuters charge through the station. They always have somewhere they need to be, with their briefcases and handbags, of course. They can be seen on the go and never settling, unless already sat on their computer.

Others always move out of the way of those commuters; no one’s trying to get in the way of people who look like they’ve just worked the longest day of their lives.

The Tourists and Travellers

Caught between Ubers and crowds of people entering New Street, hard shell suitcases can be heard gliding along the tiles. These people struggle on the stairs and strut around New Street trying to find the zone for their train to Birmingham International.

After hours exploring Birmingham, exhaustion hits the tourists. Leaving the Bullring complete with three or four large bags, these once bright-eyed and bushy-tailed individuals hunch over their phones to recharge.

The Shoppers

With matching yellow Selfridges bags like the tourists, the shoppers now open the bags to recount the day’s events and purchases. The Bullring becomes the ideal way to spend a day. Sales after Christmas, summer days out, and only across the road from New Street station, the Bullring is also bursting with student discounts. Awaiting the four-seater table on the train home, these people have been on their feet and on the go all day and just want to unpack the mountains of shopping bags at home.

The Foodies

From Pret to Burger King, foodies can find somewhere for their taste buds within Birmingham New Street. You can find Wasabi Sushi & Bento to cater to the more adventurous guests wanting to broaden their indulgence in global cuisine, serving authentic Asian dishes from Kobachi bowls full of flavours to their sweet Mochi selection.

For the fiery palettes, Pepe’s customises bold flavours on their peri peri chicken, as well as Wrapchic offering a blend of Indian and Mexican spices for wraps and burritos.

Whether your journey requires a short transfer or a long wait, New Street really does provide for all.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Keira Arrow | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

‘I blacked out’: Student who collapsed during Birmingham race completes half marathon

A Birmingham University student’s day out to Halfpenny Wine Estate

Beat the freeze in Birmingham: Hidden indoor gems to escape the winter weather

Latest
peaky blinders my immortal man film tommy son charles

Omg, Tommy Shelby had another son in the Peaky Blinders film and we all missed it

Claudia Cox

There was a cameo at a very emotional moment

qs world university rankings by subject

The best three UK universities for each subject in 2026, based on the QS World Rankings

Claudia Cox

Nope, Oxbridge isn’t the best at everything

Ciaran up to split Samie

Every chaotic thing Ciaran has been up to since his lightning-quick split from Samie

Suchismita Ghosh

His social media activity has been questionable

Birmingham New Street staples: Four types of people you can’t avoid at the station

Keira Arrow

How many have you met?

Man who wrote The Lion King song sues comedian for $27m over podcast ‘joke’ and it’s wild

Ellissa Bain

‘I am officially getting sued for telling a joke’

Final tragic statement of 25-year-old who chose to die by euthanasia after traumatic assault

Hebe Hancock

Noelia Castillo Ramos was left paralysed

Guys, new MAFS spin-off means you can marry former cast members and applications are open

Hayley Soen

Is Eliot from MAFS Australia taking part? Asking for a mate x

Savannah Guthrie shares tragic update more than 50 days after Nancy’s sudden disappearance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Investigators are narrowing down their search

Louis Theroux manosphere men believe preach doc

Louis Theroux reveals if influencers in the manosphere doc actually believe what they preach

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared whether he felt any sympathy for them

MAFS Australia 2026 couples

This MAFS Australia 2026 couple definitely split, and it’s over below the belt s*x life comments

Hayley Soen

Things get really messy soon

peaky blinders my immortal man film tommy son charles

Omg, Tommy Shelby had another son in the Peaky Blinders film and we all missed it

Claudia Cox

There was a cameo at a very emotional moment

qs world university rankings by subject

The best three UK universities for each subject in 2026, based on the QS World Rankings

Claudia Cox

Nope, Oxbridge isn’t the best at everything

Ciaran up to split Samie

Every chaotic thing Ciaran has been up to since his lightning-quick split from Samie

Suchismita Ghosh

His social media activity has been questionable

Birmingham New Street staples: Four types of people you can’t avoid at the station

Keira Arrow

How many have you met?

Man who wrote The Lion King song sues comedian for $27m over podcast ‘joke’ and it’s wild

Ellissa Bain

‘I am officially getting sued for telling a joke’

Final tragic statement of 25-year-old who chose to die by euthanasia after traumatic assault

Hebe Hancock

Noelia Castillo Ramos was left paralysed

Guys, new MAFS spin-off means you can marry former cast members and applications are open

Hayley Soen

Is Eliot from MAFS Australia taking part? Asking for a mate x

Savannah Guthrie shares tragic update more than 50 days after Nancy’s sudden disappearance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Investigators are narrowing down their search

Louis Theroux manosphere men believe preach doc

Louis Theroux reveals if influencers in the manosphere doc actually believe what they preach

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared whether he felt any sympathy for them

MAFS Australia 2026 couples

This MAFS Australia 2026 couple definitely split, and it’s over below the belt s*x life comments

Hayley Soen

Things get really messy soon