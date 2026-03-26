Birmingham New Street staples: Four types of people you can’t avoid at the station

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Attracting over 100,000 people daily, Birmingham New Street is one of the most used train stations in the UK The station provides transport to a wide variety of cities, from Edinburgh to London, Newcastle to Brighton and Manchester to Cardiff (to name but a few), making it a home for those from all walks of life.

From city goers with earphones, shoppers swinging bags and barging through, to prams being pushed back and forth, it’s no wonder New Street is also known as Grand Central.

But here are some characters you are bound to encounter…

The Commuters

Probably yawning and definitely on an important phone call, commuters charge through the station. They always have somewhere they need to be, with their briefcases and handbags, of course. They can be seen on the go and never settling, unless already sat on their computer.

Others always move out of the way of those commuters; no one’s trying to get in the way of people who look like they’ve just worked the longest day of their lives.

The Tourists and Travellers

Caught between Ubers and crowds of people entering New Street, hard shell suitcases can be heard gliding along the tiles. These people struggle on the stairs and strut around New Street trying to find the zone for their train to Birmingham International.

After hours exploring Birmingham, exhaustion hits the tourists. Leaving the Bullring complete with three or four large bags, these once bright-eyed and bushy-tailed individuals hunch over their phones to recharge.

The Shoppers

With matching yellow Selfridges bags like the tourists, the shoppers now open the bags to recount the day’s events and purchases. The Bullring becomes the ideal way to spend a day. Sales after Christmas, summer days out, and only across the road from New Street station, the Bullring is also bursting with student discounts. Awaiting the four-seater table on the train home, these people have been on their feet and on the go all day and just want to unpack the mountains of shopping bags at home.

The Foodies

From Pret to Burger King, foodies can find somewhere for their taste buds within Birmingham New Street. You can find Wasabi Sushi & Bento to cater to the more adventurous guests wanting to broaden their indulgence in global cuisine, serving authentic Asian dishes from Kobachi bowls full of flavours to their sweet Mochi selection.

For the fiery palettes, Pepe’s customises bold flavours on their peri peri chicken, as well as Wrapchic offering a blend of Indian and Mexican spices for wraps and burritos.

Whether your journey requires a short transfer or a long wait, New Street really does provide for all.

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