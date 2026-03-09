From journey juice to jackets: How to make the most of the Circo queue

2 hours ago

It’s Friday, so what’s the plan? For many, it’s Circo Friday: you’ve had an awesome pres, stumbled through Selly or the Vale. And suddenly, you see more people than you ever thought possible queuing for one of Birmingham’s favourite student clubs: Circo.

Your heart drops, and you realise you are going to be waiting for a long time. But do not fret. Queuing is part of the Circo experience, and here are some tips to make that experience more fun.

Bring a drink to go

Whatever your drink of choice, make it transportable and bring enough to last you around an hour. Whether it’s your vodka coke, gin and lemonade, or a BuzzBall, you can’t let all your pre-drinking efforts go to waste and risk spending a small fortune at the bar when you get in. Use an old Lucozade bottle, make it strong, and share with your fellow queuers.

Go with a group

Having all your friends around makes the experience so much more fun. Those deep chats and gossip will be an essential distraction from the amount of time you have spent standing in the queue. So grab all your mates, and they will undoubtedly make the queue go by much faster.

Purchase something at the corner shop

If you’re starting to sober up and forgot a beverage, sometimes the bouncers will let you pop into one of the shops alongside the queue. Purchase a BuzzBall, a VK, or something you can chug before you have to toss any drinks left on you. It definitely boosts your energy, and by that point, you’re nearly there!

Bring the correct jacket

To bring a jacket or not. A question many suffer over before a night out. For Circo, a jumper or cardigan is essential to survive the long queue until we reach summer weather. It needs to be warm but not bulky, so you can wrap it around you as you dance the night away. A small jumper, perhaps, or a cardigan always works. In my experience, anything nice left unattended is easily nicked.

Bring a camera/make TikToks

You’ve got all your pals together, so why not use it as a chance to take some cute night photos? If you have an assigned digital cam friend, I’m sure you’ll be sorted. You can also make those TikToks you’ve planned for ages and get in the dancing mood.

Arrive early, but not too early

If it is one of those really busy nights, the queue can shut early, so aim for around 8pm if you can, and continue pre-drinking in the garden until later. Otherwise, I’ve found 10.30-11pm a safe bet to not be turned away.

At the end of the day, the queue always depends on the night. If queuing for two hours still sounds unbearable, you can always fork out £16.50 for a queue skip or go to the many other awesome clubs in Birmingham.

