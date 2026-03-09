Scotland is officially the second most expensive place in the UK for student accomodation

2 hours ago

Scotland has been named the second highest area in the UK for student rent costs, following closely behind London.

According to the National Student Rent Survey 2026, the average student rent price in the UK is £575 per month.

While London was found to be the most expensive region at £793 per month, Scotland came a near second with rents averaging at £703 per month for students.

In contrast, Wales was the cheapest region with their average costs only being around £475 per month. This is £228 cheaper than in Scotland.

The survey found that rent has risen more slowly than inflation and maintenance loans. However, the proportion of students who said they were struggling with these costs rose to 61 per cent.

This is up from 59 per cent last year, including 17 per cent who describe it as a constant battle.

Students concerns over keeping up with rent costs are not helped by the general cost of living being significantly higher than before the pandemic.

On top of soaring rent costs, 65 per cent of surveyed students reported they had at least one problem with their rented accommodation.

30 per cent said they had issues with damp, 25 per cent said they had a lack of water/heating and 20 per cent reported issues with rodents and pests.

Sophie, a third-year music student from Edinburgh University voiced her concerns over rent costs to The Tab Edinburgh: “I am really concerned about how much rent costs in Edinburgh have already increased in my time here.

“Last year I was paying £685 per month and this year it’s gone up to £775. Thats nearly a £100 increase yet my income hasn’t increased at all. I work a part-time job and recieve monthly SAAS payments yet this barely covers the basics when rent is so expensive

“Not only that but our flat has a really bad mouse problem and a mould issue which our landlord is telling us we have to pay for even though it’s outside of our control.

“It’s issues like this which cause so many students anxiety and even means some people drop out due to financial stress. I shouldn’t have to be working three times a week to be able to afford rent. Something has to be done about this.”

Sai Shradda S. Viswanathan, National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland, told The Tab Edinburgh: “Student housing has become unaffordable.

“For so many, their rent will be more than their student loan. We know that 61 per cent of students struggle to pay their rent and eight per cent have reported experiencing homelessness.

“These rising rents are not just stretching budgets; their pushing students into poverty.

“Student housing will be an unavoidable problem for the next Scottish Government. NUS Scotland have continuously campaigned on student housing cots and availability.

“In our manifesto, we are calling for a new Housing Act, which would introduce rent controls on purpose built student accommodations (PSBAs). This is a measure student activists have been working hard on and supports the establishment of housing cooperatives.

“These would bring unaffordable rents down, and regulate a sector that continues to put profit above people. The status quo cannot continue and we need a new deal for student housing.”

On top of rent costs, many students struggle to cover the costs of their energy bills.

The 2026 NUS student survey found the average student pays £83 per month for their bills. While this presents a decrease from last last year where the average was £88, many students still struggle with the costs.

85 per cent of respondents said they were taking further measures to decrease the cost of their energy bills. 61 per cent said they didn’t put the heating on to save money and 58 per cent said they are struggling to keep up with the cost.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Edinburgh Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.