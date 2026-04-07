‘Iced coffee and pub gardens’: How to transition into spring as a Birmingham Uni student

4 hours ago

Spring is officially here! Daffodils are beginning to bloom, the sun is starting to make an appearance, and the never-ending rain is FINALLY taking a back seat. Bring your linen trousers out of retirement, go buy that cute summer top, and drag yourself out of that winter slump. I can hear the Goose beer garden calling…

Take the first of many trips to Winterbourne Garden

Go and frolic in the lovely outdoors that is Winterbourne House and Garden. A girly catch-up strolling through the gardens full of budding spring flowers sounds like the perfect medicine to bring you back to life after the cold, dark, and rainy few months you’ve just survived. Why not treat yourself to something sweet from the café mid-explore?! Let all your troubles melt away, soak up the sunlight, and the floral scents after being cooped up inside all winter long.

Enjoy an iced coffee the way god intended it… outside

I see you, ride or die iced coffee girlies. Come rain or shine, you will still have an iced something attached to your hand. Well, no longer will you have to freeze your fingertips. Instead, your iced drink will be the perfect addition to cool you down during the upcoming warmer months. Whether you’re an iced vanilla latte girly or a strawberry matcha queen, we both know it’s gonna taste ten times better than it did a month ago.

Exercise outside is fun?!

As spring approaches, it’s the perfect time for a cheeky run around Cannon Hill. Not too hot and not too cold. Just right, as Goldilocks once said. Get out your cutest gym fit and get outside. Sport and Fitness will still be there when the inevitable rain does come back. Boost your mood, and hopefully you’ll feel motivated to start your assignment after running away from the swans. Harry Styles’ new album just came out, might as well learnt the lyrics while getting your steps in.

Study dates with minimal layers and maybe, outside?!

Gone are the days of wrapping up in a long-sleeved jumper and your coat to brave the library. Instead, you can dig out your cute white skirt and cropped cami to look oh so cute whilst writing your dissertation. You might even decide to work outside and take advantage of the dry grass. But just because the sun has remembered its job doesn’t mean your deadlines aren’t still looming (unfortunately). We must all keep each other accountable and on track. I think everyone can agree that an academic burnout is a little bit harder to achieve when wearing only one layer!

Pub garden

After a long day denting your assignments, it’s only right to reward your mind, body, and soul with a cheeky pint. Goose beer garden is unmatched, and the best thing is it doesn’t even need to be a nice sunny day to have great vibes sitting with your mates. Live. Laugh. Beer garden.

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