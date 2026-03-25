How to survive the spring stretch of year as a Birmingham university student

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It’s finally March, marking the beginning of the spring season. It also means that we’re in the final stretch of the academic year, and the pressure is on. Whether you’re celebrating the end of your first year at uni or grinding away in the library to finish your dissertation on time, March is one of those months where things get a little hectic. If you’re feeling overwhelmed and not sure how to tackle the peak of the academic season, then you’re in the right place.

Consider this your spring uni student survival guide, where we share some tips and tricks on how to become the ultimate academic weapon this semester.

Get outside

As the weather warms up and the sun finally decides that the UK is worth visiting, it’s more important than ever to get outside and touch grass. Literally. With temperatures hitting double digits again, students have taken to the Green Heart on campus to bask in the gorgeous weather. It can be difficult to find your academic motivation when the sky is grey, and you’re wearing ten different layers of clothing, so take advantage of the sunshine and be productive outdoors.

Make a study playlist

If you’re someone who likes to study to music, then you’ll appreciate a good study playlist. But sometimes, the 3am album from Arctic Monkeys just doesn’t fit the vibe that I’m going for. Making what I like to call “mood playlists” is the perfect way to stay motivated during the spring academic grind. For me, I love listening to indie music when the weather is warm. There’s something so carefree and light about the genre that I can’t help but feel inspired.

If you like indie music, been looking for a study playlist, are too lazy to make one, or just want to judge my music taste, then I’ve linked my own spring study playlist here.

Make a study plan and stick to it

March and April will be the busiest months of the semester as we all prepare for summative and dissertation submissions. Staying organised is crucial, and you can do this by creating a study plan. If you’re not sure how to make one, there are multiple websites you can find with templates to get you started. If you’re more of a pen-to-paper type of person, you can easily find a planner in any shop that sells stationery.

I like to plan my weeks by prioritising projects based on deadlines and the intensity of an assignment. If I know it’ll take a long time to work on an assignment, I make sure to plan more hours dedicated to that assignment each week. You can do whatever works best for you, but having a guideline for your work will take a lot of that academic pressure off your shoulders.

Eat healthy

I can already sense your eyes rolling to the back of your head, but hear me out. I love fast food as much as the next, but I hate how exhausted I feel once I’ve eaten it. Even with plenty of water and a good night’s rest, I still feel sluggish and unfocused after a greasy meal.

During the spring semester when your focus is crucial, so is your diet. It’s fine to indulge in the foods you enjoy, but try to incorporate some healthy meals into your daily routine – especially on the days when you need your concentration the most. Try to aim for foods that are light but filling. Grilled or roasted chicken, salads, rice dishes, sushi, and fried fish are some good examples. Having Greek yogurt with fruit and honey in the morning is also a quick and easy breakfast for those in a hurry.

Remember to stay hydrated, stay healthy, stay organised, and get motivated so that we can all survive university this spring.

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