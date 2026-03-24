A university student’s guide to the perfect spring day in Birmingham

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Spring has finally sprung in Brum. The sun might be hit or miss (classic UK), but when it does show up, you have to make the most of it. If you’re tired of sitting in the library pretending to revise, here are some of the best ways to spend a spring day in Birmingham.

Harborne charity shopping and The Plough

Forge Mill Farm and the baby lambs

Spring means lambing season, which makes Forge Mill Farm a surprisingly wholesome day out. It’s only a short train ride from Selly, and honestly, it feels like a nostalgic primary school trip. If you visit in early spring, you might even see a newborn lamb, which is arguably the cutest thing you’ll see all term.

Cannon Hill Park

Only about a 30-minute walk from Selly, Cannon Hill Park is perfect when you feel nostalgic for the Vale, and Selly Park just isn’t cutting it. Think open green space, actual views, and prime tanning spots when the UV randomly hits four for one day. If lying on the grass gets boring, you can rent one of the iconic swan pedallo boats on the lake or head into the MAC (Midlands Arts Centre) for a sweet treat or exhibition.

Canal walk and bottomless brunch

A classic Birmingham student activity: A canal walk (whilst ducking the cyclists speeding past). Start from Selly and follow the canal into the city centre, then reward yourself with a bottomless brunch. The usual student favourites include Las Iguanas and Turtle Bay, or if you’re feeling slightly more boujee, The Alchemist.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Just outside the city centre, the Birmingham Botanical Gardens are ideal for a spring stroll. The Grade II listed gardens span 15 acres and include over 30,000 plants and four Victorian glasshouses, which basically means lots of Insta story opportunities. And when you inevitably get hungry, the Medicine Bakery inside the gardens is one of the cutest café spots in Birmingham.

Luna Springs

As the name might suggest, Luna Springs is one of the best places to end a spring day. Birmingham’s biggest outdoor event space hosts everything from bottomless brunches to Bingo Lingo and open-air DJ sets. Dance under the arches with your friends, soak in the sun, and ignore the fact that you definitely have work due tomorrow.

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