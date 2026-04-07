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‘Is she okay?’: Skai Jackson’s ‘insensitive’ Snapchat stories dragged as she fakes pregnancy

It’s getting weird

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
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Ex-Disney actress Skai Jackson is currently getting dragged for her excessive AI usage on Snapchat as she fakes multiple pregnancies and relationships.

Skai Jackson is an actress best known for her role as Zuri on Disney Channel’s Jessie. Since leaving Disney, she launched a career as an influencer and has millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok. But one of her biggest platforms – her Snapchat account – has recently been the focus of widespread scurrility and ridicule.

On her Snapchat account, Skai Jackson regularly posts AI-generated photos of her and her “boyfriends”, as well as pictures of her pregnant or even giving birth. Screenshots of these pictures have been shared on X, where they’ve gotten millions of views as people criticise Skai for her excessive use of AI.

“I’m sorry, but she’s a weirdo, not just for this photo, but for her active use of AI even to make weird photos like this. She’s so off,” one person said.

“I really don’t understand why she keeps doing this? ” Like, is she okay fr?” said another.

In the replies, people have come up with a potential reason why the influencer has kept up the AI stories for the past few months, despite the constant criticism from her own followers.

“It’s for clickbait/engagement, she always posts these at the beginning/end of her stories, so it’s the thumbnail,” one person claimed.

The Snapchat monetisation system works on a pay-per-view model, so the more clicks Skai gets on a story, the more she earns, which has led many to claim she’s using these problematic stories as engagement bait.

Even though Skai posts pictures of her fake pregnancy and family, she actually has a son who she co-parents with fellow influencer Yerkky Yerkky. Her son, Kasai, was born last January, and Skai runs an Instagram account for him where she posts updates on his life.

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More on: AI Disney Channel Influencers Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
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