Disney actress Skai Jackson’s very out of touch money advice has people rolling their eyes

She can’t be serious

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Disney child star Skai Jackson gave the most laughably obvious advice on how to save money for a budgeting TikTok account.

Recession Obsession is an LA-based TikTok account that shares money-saving tips for young people who want to have fun on a budget. The account is run by a woman named Bee, who finds celebrities around LA and asks them for their money-saving life hack to share with her followers.

In a recent video, she approached 23-year-old actress Skai Jackson to share her own financial life hack.

“A life hack to save money is, any type of cash that you get, just put it in a money jar and store it up,” she said. “Then that thing will fill up, and you’ll have money saved!”

The comments are full of people laughing at Skai’s very basic money saving advice, and pointing out that as a child star she’s probably never had to save or budget money in her entire life.

“She needs to patent this ASAP,” said one comment with 27k likes.

“So basically, to save money, the key is to save money? Girl, Harvard is calling,” said another.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Skai Jackson is worth £500k. This mostly comes from her acting career – she was in multiple Disney shows like Jessie and Bunk’d . In 2023, she got in a scandal after people accused her of asking her fans for money as part of a giveaway. She announced a raffle for a MacBook, charging £5 for each ticket.

“The money goes toward the prize, … if there’s anything left over, I’m doing a second giveaway soon,” she said in an Instagram statement at the time. “Me personally, I do not need money. I’m just letting you guys know I do not personally need money. Like I am very fine in my life.”

Featured image via Instagram

‘We Are the University’: UCU to ballot on strike action which may affect Uni of Glasgow

Hannah Gross

‘Politicians don’t make universities; buildings don’t make universities – staff, students: We are the university’

most eligible posh boys at uk universities 2025 and the university of oxford where they all seem to be

The six most eligible posh boys skulking about at UK universities right now, as per Tatler

Claudia Cox

Maybe some are on Hinge?

Panicked texts reveal the huge sum of money crypto millionaire owed before brutal death

Hebe Hancock

He seemed frantic

Becky Hill has clapped back after getting dragged for going on tour with Katy Perry

Harrison Brocklehurst

She previously called Katy Perry ‘weird’ for working with Dr Luke… but then supported her on tour

Moustaches, marathons and pub quizzes: Here’s how Exeter students are raising money for Movember 2025

Georgia Watcham

Exeter students are going all out for men’s health

Zac Efron leaked High School Musical vocals

Zac Efron’s original vocals from High School Musical has leaked and it’s absolutely terrible

Harrison Brocklehurst

The world can finally hear why his singing part in the first film was recorded by somebody else

‘Significant reform’: Glasgow Uni replaces Good Cause with Extenuating Circumstances policy

Hannah Gross

The overhaul comes after year of criticism and increased scrutiny following Ethan Brown’s death

MAFS UK’s Leah makes bombshell claim about Leigh that totally changes the Leisha kiss

Ellissa Bain

You won’t believe this

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I requested to address that topic directly at the reunion’

Chappell Roan is getting dragged AGAIN after ‘rude’ hand gesture towards popular TikToker

Hebe Hancock

The video has gone super viral

