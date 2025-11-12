Disney actress Skai Jackson’s very out of touch money advice has people rolling their eyes

5 hours ago

Disney child star Skai Jackson gave the most laughably obvious advice on how to save money for a budgeting TikTok account.

Recession Obsession is an LA-based TikTok account that shares money-saving tips for young people who want to have fun on a budget. The account is run by a woman named Bee, who finds celebrities around LA and asks them for their money-saving life hack to share with her followers.

In a recent video, she approached 23-year-old actress Skai Jackson to share her own financial life hack.

“A life hack to save money is, any type of cash that you get, just put it in a money jar and store it up,” she said. “Then that thing will fill up, and you’ll have money saved!”

The comments are full of people laughing at Skai’s very basic money saving advice, and pointing out that as a child star she’s probably never had to save or budget money in her entire life.

“She needs to patent this ASAP,” said one comment with 27k likes.

“So basically, to save money, the key is to save money? Girl, Harvard is calling,” said another.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Skai Jackson is worth £500k. This mostly comes from her acting career – she was in multiple Disney shows like Jessie and Bunk’d . In 2023, she got in a scandal after people accused her of asking her fans for money as part of a giveaway. She announced a raffle for a MacBook, charging £5 for each ticket.

“The money goes toward the prize, … if there’s anything left over, I’m doing a second giveaway soon,” she said in an Instagram statement at the time. “Me personally, I do not need money. I’m just letting you guys know I do not personally need money. Like I am very fine in my life.”

Featured image via Instagram