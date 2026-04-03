‘Completely disrespectful’: Influencer slammed for editing face onto photo of model’s body
Lauren Blake Boultier has since apologised, however model Tatiana claims it was not ‘authentic’
A Black model has criticised a white influencer after accusing her of posting an edited image that appears to have used her original photograph without permission.
Influencer Lauren Blake Boultier issued an apology after a post was shared on her account using the body and background of model Tatiana Elizabeth, a black model and beauty entrepreneur. However, Tatiana has since claimed the apology is not “authentic”.
The image portrayed Lauren seemingly at the Miami Open, in tennis whites and a green and white scarf with a matching Louis Vuitton bag.
Followers noticed that the photo looked extremely similar to one posted years earlier by Tatiana, in 2024. A side by side image shows the photos looking almost identical, except for the women’s face, hair and skin colour being altered.
Taken aback by the post, Tatiana wrote on Threads: “The weirdest part about this is that it’s not even an AI influencer. This is a real person who used AI to put her head on my body. She geotagged MIAMI as if she’s at the Miami Open. When my photo was taken at the US Open two years ago.”
Lauren deleted the image and has since apologised for the incident, writing in a statement on Instagram to her 1.6 million followers: “I take full responsibility for what appears on my platforms. The post was removed and I have spoken with the creator privately to apologise.”
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Despite this, Tatiana has since said she does not believe Lauren’s apology. Speaking to TMZ yesterday (April 2nd), she said: “Absolutely not. I mean, I’m not born yesterday.”
She explained, whilst we’re all getting our bearings with AI, you do still need to give an image generator a prompt, so she reckons at some stage someone purposefully fed her Instagram post into the AI tool.
She said: “I think [Lauren is] just trying to avoid blame. I don’t think it’s coming from a sincere place.
“I think she just wants the situation to blow over and to get back to scheduled programming.
“I don’t think she was honest. I don’t think she is authentic in her apology. I think she’s just saying what she thinks she needs to say in order to move past this.”
@tatiana.elizabethh
Keep the apology if there’s no accountability attached. Because if this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone… especially smaller creators #greenscreen
Sharing more of the conversation on TikTok, Tatiana explained how Lauren seemingly first reached out to her over DM saying a full apology was on the way, but there were ‘”just a lot of moving parts rn.”
Lauren then explained how she and her family had been hit with “hateful” comments, and explained she had never seen the image before her team sent it to her.
Tatiana called the stealing of her content “completely and utterly disrespectful” on TikTok, where she said “I don’t think she is fully understanding the weight of what she did.”
Lauren Blake Boultier has been contacted for comment.
Featured image via TikTok @tatiana.elizabethh and Instagram @laurenblakeee @tatianaelizabethh