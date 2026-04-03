The Tab
influencer model ai

‘Completely disrespectful’: Influencer slammed for editing face onto photo of model’s body

Lauren Blake Boultier has since apologised, however model Tatiana claims it was not ‘authentic’

Francesca Eke | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A Black model has criticised a white influencer after accusing her of posting an edited image that appears to have used her original photograph without permission.

Influencer Lauren Blake Boultier issued an apology after a post was shared on her account using the body and background of model Tatiana Elizabeth, a black model and beauty entrepreneur. However, Tatiana has since claimed the apology is not “authentic”.

The image portrayed Lauren seemingly at the Miami Open, in tennis whites and a green and white scarf with a matching Louis Vuitton bag.

Followers noticed that the photo looked extremely similar to one posted years earlier by Tatiana, in 2024. A side by side image shows the photos looking almost identical, except for the women’s face, hair and skin colour being altered.

Taken aback by the post, Tatiana wrote on Threads: “The weirdest part about this is that it’s not even an AI influencer. This is a real person who used AI to put her head on my body. She geotagged MIAMI as if she’s at the Miami Open. When my photo was taken at the US Open two years ago.”

Lauren deleted the image and has since apologised for the incident, writing in a statement on Instagram to her 1.6 million followers: “I take full responsibility for what appears on my platforms. The post was removed and I have spoken with the creator privately to apologise.”

Despite this, Tatiana has since said she does not believe Lauren’s apology. Speaking to TMZ yesterday (April 2nd), she said: “Absolutely not. I mean, I’m not born yesterday.”

She explained, whilst we’re all getting our bearings with AI, you do still need to give an image generator a prompt, so she reckons at some stage someone purposefully fed her Instagram post into the AI tool.

She said: “I think [Lauren is] just trying to avoid blame. I don’t think it’s coming from a sincere place.

“I think she just wants the situation to blow over and to get back to scheduled programming.

“I don’t think she was honest. I don’t think she is authentic in her apology. I think she’s just saying what she thinks she needs to say in order to move past this.”

@tatiana.elizabethh

Keep the apology if there’s no accountability attached. Because if this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone… especially smaller creators #greenscreen

♬ original sound – Tatiana Elizabeth

Sharing more of the conversation on TikTok, Tatiana explained how Lauren seemingly first reached out to her over DM saying a full apology was on the way, but there were ‘”just a lot of moving parts rn.”

Lauren then explained how she and her family had been hit with “hateful” comments, and explained she had never seen the image before her team sent it to her.

Tatiana called the stealing of her content “completely and utterly disrespectful” on TikTok, where she said “I don’t think she is fully understanding the weight of what she did.”

 Lauren Blake Boultier has been contacted for comment. 

Featured image via TikTok @tatiana.elizabethh  and Instagram @laurenblakeee @tatianaelizabethh

More on: Celebrity Influencer Influencers Viral
Francesca Eke | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Here’s the viral cortisol spike meme explained, and the dark reason it’s all over TikTok

tyson mafs australia sister

Oh, Tyson from MAFS Australia actually has a super famous sibling you might recognise

Manon shares telling update as she takes KATSEYE out of bio and is missing from Pinky Up

Latest

Here’s how well you’d survive in an Edinburgh zombie apocalypse based on your degree

Samira Sanders

As if surviving uni wasn’t hard enough already

Is Edinburgh Black Sheeped out?

Eve Radford

Black Sheep Coffee announces a new branch, because 10 in a five-mile radius wasn’t enough already

Undressing Durham fashion: Is Durham style actually just class signalling?

Tara Phull

Is it just fashion, or is it a subtle way of saying ‘I belong here’?

Redefining university sport: Here’s where Wilder Games is now

May Thomson

We spoke to Leonie about Wilder Games last term – a lot’s happened since

Storm Dave winds set to batter Edinburgh over Easter Weekend

Tristan Hooper

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Aston University drives action to protect women from online abuse

Ciara Daffin

It’s helping to expose hidden abuse in the darkest corners of the internet

Why the library during exam season feels like psychological warfare

Ihab Elradaf

11 floors and not a single seat

Deep reason Rachel can’t change song in final scene of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The song also has a hidden meaning

Freeman’s Wood are searching for volunteers to help with local nature

Sophie Symonds

A group organised by the Friends of Freeman’s Wood is looking for volunteers to join for activities which have included planting Britain’s rarest tree

No, your boyfriend is not automatically smarter than you because of your ‘pink job’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s 2026 guys

Here’s how well you’d survive in an Edinburgh zombie apocalypse based on your degree

Samira Sanders

As if surviving uni wasn’t hard enough already

Is Edinburgh Black Sheeped out?

Eve Radford

Black Sheep Coffee announces a new branch, because 10 in a five-mile radius wasn’t enough already

Undressing Durham fashion: Is Durham style actually just class signalling?

Tara Phull

Is it just fashion, or is it a subtle way of saying ‘I belong here’?

Redefining university sport: Here’s where Wilder Games is now

May Thomson

We spoke to Leonie about Wilder Games last term – a lot’s happened since

Storm Dave winds set to batter Edinburgh over Easter Weekend

Tristan Hooper

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Aston University drives action to protect women from online abuse

Ciara Daffin

It’s helping to expose hidden abuse in the darkest corners of the internet

Why the library during exam season feels like psychological warfare

Ihab Elradaf

11 floors and not a single seat

Deep reason Rachel can’t change song in final scene of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The song also has a hidden meaning

Freeman’s Wood are searching for volunteers to help with local nature

Sophie Symonds

A group organised by the Friends of Freeman’s Wood is looking for volunteers to join for activities which have included planting Britain’s rarest tree

No, your boyfriend is not automatically smarter than you because of your ‘pink job’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s 2026 guys