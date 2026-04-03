‘Completely disrespectful’: Influencer slammed for editing face onto photo of model’s body

Lauren Blake Boultier has since apologised, however model Tatiana claims it was not ‘authentic’

2 days ago

A Black model has criticised a white influencer after accusing her of posting an edited image that appears to have used her original photograph without permission.

Influencer Lauren Blake Boultier issued an apology after a post was shared on her account using the body and background of model Tatiana Elizabeth, a black model and beauty entrepreneur. However, Tatiana has since claimed the apology is not “authentic”.

The image portrayed Lauren seemingly at the Miami Open, in tennis whites and a green and white scarf with a matching Louis Vuitton bag.

Followers noticed that the photo looked extremely similar to one posted years earlier by Tatiana, in 2024. A side by side image shows the photos looking almost identical, except for the women’s face, hair and skin colour being altered.

Taken aback by the post, Tatiana wrote on Threads: “The weirdest part about this is that it’s not even an AI influencer. This is a real person who used AI to put her head on my body. She geotagged MIAMI as if she’s at the Miami Open. When my photo was taken at the US Open two years ago.”

Lauren deleted the image and has since apologised for the incident, writing in a statement on Instagram to her 1.6 million followers: “I take full responsibility for what appears on my platforms. The post was removed and I have spoken with the creator privately to apologise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Blake Boultier (@laurenblakeee)