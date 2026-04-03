The Tab

Here’s the viral cortisol spike meme explained, and the dark reason it’s all over TikTok

It’s more than just a meme

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

For the past few months on TikTok, people have been talking about having a cortisol spike, so here’s what the viral meme actually means.

What does your ‘cortisol spiking’ actually mean?

Cortisol is a steroid hormone naturally produced in our bodies to regulate metabolism and control blood pressure. It’s nicknamed the stress hormone because it also plays a role in our natural fight-or-flight reflexes. Having high cortisol can cause serious health problems, like fatigue, high blood pressure, anxiety and depression. Low cortisol is just as bad for you – it can cause extreme weight loss, fatigue and hypertension.

@copy3521

work is for losers #worklife #cortisol #lazy

♬ Originalton – jpgjq

Okay, so now that we’ve got the science-y stuff out of the way, what does it mean for your cortisol to spike? Well, simply put, this just means you’re in a high-pressure or stressful situation that triggers a “spike” in your body’s cortisol production. People on TikTok are using it to describe everything from going through a break-up to losing a video game. But most often, cortisol-spiking clips are linked to the controversial content creator Clavicular.

It’s actually connected to looksmaxxing and incel culture

The reason you’re hearing people throw around super science-y language is because of looksmaxxing. A big part of the looksmaxxing community is assigning a number to everything and everyone. Looksmaxxers rate each other on a scale of 1 to 10 and talk about things like a recessed maxilla (an underdeveloped upper jawbone). So instead of saying “he looks stressed”, they lean on the science-based terminology of cortisol spiking – half as a joke, half seriously.

@clavclipskick

Cortisol spiked high #clavicular #fy

♬ 1oneam where you at lullaby – ligington

Because looksmaxxing is everywhere right now, vocabulary that was typically associated with niche corners of the internet, like “mogging”, is suddenly a lot more common. So next time you see a new slang word or meme floating around the internet, you might have incels to thank.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok

More on: Meme TikTok Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

These rare pictures of Clavicular before ‘looksmaxxing’ show just how much he has changed

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

Clavicular

Who is looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular? He gave underage girlfriend anti-fat injection on stream

Latest

Here’s how well you’d survive in an Edinburgh zombie apocalypse based on your degree

Samira Sanders

As if surviving uni wasn’t hard enough already

Is Edinburgh Black Sheeped out?

Eve Radford

Black Sheep Coffee announces a new branch, because 10 in a five-mile radius wasn’t enough already

Undressing Durham fashion: Is Durham style actually just class signalling?

Tara Phull

Is it just fashion, or is it a subtle way of saying ‘I belong here’?

Redefining university sport: Here’s where Wilder Games is now

May Thomson

We spoke to Leonie about Wilder Games last term – a lot’s happened since

Storm Dave winds set to batter Edinburgh over Easter Weekend

Tristan Hooper

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Aston University drives action to protect women from online abuse

Ciara Daffin

It’s helping to expose hidden abuse in the darkest corners of the internet

Why the library during exam season feels like psychological warfare

Ihab Elradaf

11 floors and not a single seat

Deep reason Rachel can’t change song in final scene of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The song also has a hidden meaning

Freeman’s Wood are searching for volunteers to help with local nature

Sophie Symonds

A group organised by the Friends of Freeman’s Wood is looking for volunteers to join for activities which have included planting Britain’s rarest tree

No, your boyfriend is not automatically smarter than you because of your ‘pink job’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s 2026 guys

Here’s how well you’d survive in an Edinburgh zombie apocalypse based on your degree

Samira Sanders

As if surviving uni wasn’t hard enough already

Is Edinburgh Black Sheeped out?

Eve Radford

Black Sheep Coffee announces a new branch, because 10 in a five-mile radius wasn’t enough already

Undressing Durham fashion: Is Durham style actually just class signalling?

Tara Phull

Is it just fashion, or is it a subtle way of saying ‘I belong here’?

Redefining university sport: Here’s where Wilder Games is now

May Thomson

We spoke to Leonie about Wilder Games last term – a lot’s happened since

Storm Dave winds set to batter Edinburgh over Easter Weekend

Tristan Hooper

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Aston University drives action to protect women from online abuse

Ciara Daffin

It’s helping to expose hidden abuse in the darkest corners of the internet

Why the library during exam season feels like psychological warfare

Ihab Elradaf

11 floors and not a single seat

Deep reason Rachel can’t change song in final scene of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The song also has a hidden meaning

Freeman’s Wood are searching for volunteers to help with local nature

Sophie Symonds

A group organised by the Friends of Freeman’s Wood is looking for volunteers to join for activities which have included planting Britain’s rarest tree

No, your boyfriend is not automatically smarter than you because of your ‘pink job’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s 2026 guys