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tyson mafs australia sister

Oh, Tyson from MAFS Australia actually has a super famous sibling you might recognise

Tyson’s sister hasn’t spoken acknowledged her brother’s TV appearance

Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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MAFS Australia Groom Tyson Gordon has drawn enough attention to himself on the show in just a few days, but it turns out he actually has a pretty famous sister.

An ex-solider, Tyson joined the social experiment as an intruder groom last week was married to marry Stephanie Marshall.

Even before making it to the altar, Tyson’s divisive opinions sparked conversation online, particularly over his views on homosexuality and his desire for a “submissive wife”.

It seems like his whole family isn’t shy of the spotlight, as his sister is also a social media influencer and is reportedly steering clear of her brother’s behaviour on air, OK reports.

Madison Gordon is a livestreamer from Australia who shares gaming content on Twitch, with nearly one million followers across her combined platforms.

She describes herself as a “mum to four cats” and explained she became interested in gaming as a youngster with her dad.

According to her bio, she’s “a variety streamer from the Gold Coast, Australia”. It reads: “I’m very interactive with my chat and community and try to acknowledge everyone that comes in!

“We do a lot of Just Chatting and have a lot of fun little segments such as Matchmaking Mondays, Would You Rather, Is It Normal?, Weird Things I’ve Found On Marketplace, Siblings Or Dating, Secret Sunday, just to name a few.”

She also writes: “I have an amazing community full of amazing positive people and don’t tolerate any negativity or toxicity.” Madison also shares gaming updates on Instagram, where she posts posed shots and has over 800k followers.

Madison has not publicly commented on Tyson’s appearance on Married At First Sight Australia and has carried on with her gaming livestreams on Twitch without making any public reference to him.

Tyson’s ex-wife, Tove, described being close with Madison and spoke to the Daily Mail Australia about his TV appearance: “The only ongoing connection from that time in my life is my friendship with his sister, Madison, who is one of my closest friends and truly one of the loveliest people I know.”

She added: “She has had absolutely no involvement in any of this, and I sincerely hope people will refrain from dragging her into it.”

Featured image via Channel 4 and Instagram @madisongordonx
More on: Celebrity MAFS Reality TV
Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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