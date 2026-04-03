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Manon shares telling update as she takes KATSEYE out of bio and is missing from Pinky Up

The other KATSEYE members have been radio silent

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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After announcing a hiatus last month, KATSEYE’s Maon has shared a revealing update ahead of the group’s Coachella performance and upcoming single, Pinky Up.

On the 20th of February, Manon announced that she would be temporarily leaving girl group KATSEYE. The musician joined the group while on Netflix’s Pop Star Academy, a talent show to find the next big girl band. She immediately stood out as a favourite among viewers and has been central to many of KATSEYE’s music videos.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by manon (@meretmanon)

But now, we finally have an update on how this “hiatus” is going, in a statement uploaded by Manon to her Weverse account, directly addressing her supporters.

“Thank you so much for all the love and support you’ve been sending my way. I’m really grateful for the patience and kindness everyone has shown during this time,” Manon said.

“HxG and I are having positive conversations, and I feel supported. I’m happy, and I’m healthy. I’ll share more soon. Thank you for always being there for me.”

This statement came shortly after Manon removed KATSEYE from her Instagram bio, despite rumours that she would be returning during their Coachella performance. Lots of people have speculated that “positive conversations” means Manon is returning to the group. Still, others have pointed out that this could mean she’s ending her contract without the usual hassle from big labels.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by manon (@meretmanon)

Additionally, many have pointed out that this statement makes no mention of the other KATSEYE members, further fuelling rumours that there has been a rift between the girls since the hiatus began.

The original hiatus announcement focused on the need for Manon to focus on her “health”.

“After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing,” the statement said.

“We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right. Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding.”

Well, Manon said there’ll be more updates soon, so hopefully we won’t be left speculating for long!

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Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity KATSEYE Music Netflix
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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