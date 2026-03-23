Skai Jackson’s messy Cameron Boyce controversy, as she’s left out of Jessie cast reunion

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Disney actress Skai Jackson has been left out of the Jessie cast reunion, and now her ex’s comments about Cameron Boyce are resurfacing.

Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Karan Brar and Kevin Chamberlin from the iconic Disney Channel TV show Jessie have shared wholesome pictures from a dinner they had together. Jessie ran for four years and four seasons, and was one of the most popular shows of the 2010s Disney Channel era.

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Since the series, actress Skai Jackson has become a social media influencer, as well as starring in spin-off series Bunk’d and other projects. But what’s really been in the headlines is Skai Jackson’s messy relationship with ex-convict Deondre Burgin, also known as Yerkky Yerkky. The pair have a son together, named Kasai. There are many reports circulating that Yerkky Yerkky is in jail, but there’s no solid evidence to support them.

When Skai and Yerkky Yerkky first got together, many people compared him to the late Cameron Boyce, who played Luke on Jessie. People on social media claimed Yerkky and Cameron looked similar, and he responded to these comments on a Facebook livestream in late 2024.

“Stop comparing me to a dead n****,” Yerkky said. “What the f*ck? Y’all keep comparing to a n**** that’s dead.”

Neither Yerkky or Skai Jackson acknowledged the controversy surrounding these comments, and Yerkky has never apologised. The controversy resurfaced when X user @Bryan60112 drew attention to the scandal following the Jessie reunion.

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In additional comments, Bryan said: “When he made that disrespectful comment about Cameron Boyce, she didn’t address it or condemn it at all, yet she’s always quick to defend [him].”

He continued: “I never said the sole blame is on her because she obviously didn’t say it, but she absolutely could’ve made it clear she didn’t agree or pushed for him to apologise.”

Skai Jackson and Yerkky haven’t responded to the recent wave of scrutiny.

The Tab has reached out to Skai Jackson and Deondre Burgin for comment.

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