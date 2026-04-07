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Director reveals what The Drama’s ambiguous ending is really meant to mean, and it’s messy

It was a little confusing

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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If you walked away from The Drama feeling slightly confused about what the ending was all meant to be saying, you’re definitely not alone.

What makes the film stand out is that its big reveal doesn’t arrive neatly at the end. Instead, it drops fairly early on and completely reshapes everything that follows. When Emma admits that she once planned a school shooting, it blows up her relationship with Charlie and sends their entire friendship group into chaos just days before their wedding.

A24

From there, things spiral. The final stretch before the ceremony is packed with arguments, emotional breakdowns, and a lot of messiness (including, yes, an oddly memorable amount of vomiting). By the time the wedding day arrives, everything feels like it’s hanging by a thread.

Then comes that final scene. Emma and Charlie, both clearly worn down by everything that’s happened, meet again at a diner. It’s raining, they look exhausted, and yet there’s a small moment between them, an inside joke, that hints at some kind of understanding. It’s not a grand reconciliation, but it’s not a clean break either.

The film never actually confirms whether they get back together. Instead, it leaves things deliberately open. What it does suggest, though, is that both of them have crossed lines. Emma’s past confession and Charlie’s cheating are presented almost side by side, as if the film is quietly asking whether emotional “wrongs” in a relationship can ever cancel each other out.

A24

Speaking about the ending, director Kristoffer Borgli made it clear he wasn’t trying to deliver a neat moral takeaway. Instead, he sees the story as something much more personal.

“This is a very personal story. It doesn’t look at the societal level of deciding where your lines are, where the line for unconditional love is,” he told the Popcorn Podcast. “The movie’s exploring more your personal limit and more the limits of how honest and how flawed you can be in your most private life. Publicly is a very different sort of discussion. It’s one that’s too big for me.”

Basically, don’t expect a clear answer on who’s right or wrong here. The film leans into the grey areas and leaves it up to you to decide what’s forgivable.

That said, if you’re wondering whether The Drama is secretly a love story, Borgli did drop a hint about how he sees it.

“Deep down, I’m a romantic. I’m hopeful,” he said. “I feel good about their future. But who knows.”

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Featured image credit: A24

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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