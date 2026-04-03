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A major Stranger Things star has just been announced as lead in new Peaky Blinders show

There’s going to be two more series

Esther Knowles | Entertainment
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The lead cast members for a new Peaky Blinders spin-off series have been announced, and I’m not at all disappointed.

The new sequel to the hit TV show will be set 10 years after the recent film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. It will follow the story of the “older, wiser, more ambitious” Duke Shelby, while exploring the aftermath of World War Two in Birmingham.

While Jamie Bell (Rocketman and All of us Strangers star) has been selected to play Duke, taking Cillian Murphy’s legacy as the Peaky Blinders lead, Stranger Things fans will be particularly excited to find out who will be starring alongside him.

Which Stranger Things star has a lead role in Peaky Blinders?

Charlie Heaton, who played Jonathan in Netflix’s Stranger Things, has been chosen for a lead role in the new Peaky Blinders spin-off.

Featuring alongside him will be Downton Abbey actress Jessica Brown Findlay and The Day Of The Jackal star Lashana Lynch, as well as a brand new face on the scene, Lucy Karczewski.

Speaking about the new show, Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, said: “I am thrilled that we are announcing a new era of Peaky Blinders, moving the story to post-war Birmingham in the early 50s.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Jamie Bell taking the role of Tommy Shelby’s oldest son, Duke, and to have Charlie Heaton also leading the cast.

“There are more exciting cast announcements to come, and Peaky is on the road again.”

When many episodes will be in the new Peaky Blinders show?

via BBC

Fans who have been mourning the end of the TV show since 2022 will be pleased to know plenty more is coming.

There will be two series of the Peaky Blinders spin-off, each featuring six hour-long episodes. It will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, and will be available to watch on Netflix globally.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via BBC and Netflix

More on: Netflix Peaky Blinders Stranger Things
Esther Knowles | Entertainment
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