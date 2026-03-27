Peaky Blinders’ Sophie Rundle reveals how she really felt about Ada’s fate in The Immortal Man

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It’s officially not looking good for Peaky Blinders‘ Ada Thorne, and I don’t think I’ll be recovering from this one anytime soon.

Sophie Rundle has finally spoken out about Ada’s fate in the upcoming Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, and if you were hoping for a last-minute twist… yeah, maybe sit down.

Set against the chaos of World War II, the film sees Tommy Shelby doing what he does best: Brooding, scheming, and inevitably dealing with yet another disaster tied to his past. This time, it’s all wrapped up in a Nazi conspiracy because apparently the stakes in Peaky Blinders can only ever go up.

But the real gut punch? Ada.

In a storyline that feels particularly brutal even by Peaky standards, Tommy’s son Duke (Barry Keoghan) is ordered to kill his own aunt by fascist collaborator John Beckett (Tim Roth). He can’t go through with it, which, fair, but things go from bad to significantly worse when Beckett steps in and shoots Ada himself. She dies in the arms of her son Karl, and yes, it’s exactly as devastating as it sounds.

Tommy, naturally, responds in the only way he knows how: Swearing vengeance.

Speaking about Ada’s ending, Sophie Rundle told Radio Times: “I was pleased, that’s what you want to happen in these big mythic pieces. You want it to be as explosive as the character has been.”

Which is one way to describe being abruptly shot in the head, but okay.

She added: “I’m trying to speak in code, but it’s a fitting punctuation to the past 14 years of my life.”

Rundle also got a bit reflective about her time on the show, saying: “I do kind of wish I could go back and start from the beginning now, with all that I am and all that I know now and do it again. But then it wouldn’t be what it became. So maybe that ignorance and that ‘Let’s just f**king do it’ energy is what is powerful.”

Still, let’s be real, killing off Ada feels like a bold move. She’s been one of the few consistently sharp, grounded characters in a world full of increasingly unhinged men, so losing her this late in the game? Risky.

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Featured image credit: Netflix