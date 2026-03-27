Whoah, Arthur Shelby actor Paul Anderson’s real life is just as turbulent as Peaky Blinders

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Paul Anderson made his name as the chaotic, often tragic Arthur Shelby in Peaky Blinders, but away from the screen, his life has reportedly been just as turbulent.

The actor was a core part of the series throughout its run, playing Tommy Shelby’s volatile older brother. In The Immortal Man film, Arthur is revealed to have died in 1938, killed by Tommy after his behaviour became too unpredictable. The loss becomes a major emotional turning point, weighing heavily on Tommy as he reflects on the consequences of his past.

People noticed Anderson was completely absent from The Immortal Man, with only a body double appearing in a brief flashback. While speculation quickly linked his absence to off-screen controversies, creator Steven Knight has said the decision was purely down to storytelling.

Still, Anderson’s real-life struggles have been difficult to ignore.

In recent years, the actor has faced mounting concerns around his health, career, and legal troubles. Reports from The Sun have described him as allegedly appearing dishevelled in public, alongside incidents involving drug possession.

More recently, there are claims he has gone missing from his £1.2 million London home after further legal issues. The 50-year-old, who has a young son, was reportedly convicted of riding a BMW motorbike without insurance, according to the Daily Mail.

Concerns about his wellbeing had already been circulating. Friends previously suggested tp The Sun that he was on a “downward spiral”, with some saying he seemed detached from reality.

Last summer, Anderson addressed his struggles directly in an Instagram video. He said: “Just like you, search inside, find it for yourself, overcome the struggles, the tribulations, the pain that you are feeling. Because there is no story without struggle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Anderson (@boyceyboycey)

He added: “Take it from me, I have struggled, and I struggle today, the same way you do, and we deal with it.

“If I can help you deal with your struggles, then let’s do it together, let’s make this the first of many conversations, because you can’t do it on your own, you need help.

“And I will say this one more thing to you, you can help others, in turn, it will help you. It’s called service. So turn around my friend, look for somebody else who also is suffering, and hard as you may find it, help them, because you’ll find it helps you more, believe it or not.

“Remember this, we are amazing. You are unbelievable.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Anderson (@boyceyboycey)

Back in December 2023, Anderson was reportedly found in possession of crack cocaine on Boxing Day in Camden. He later pleaded guilty to multiple drug possession charges, including Class A, B and C substances, and was fined £1,345.

It has also been reported by The Sun that he missed a follow-up appointment with a social worker intended to assess potential addiction risks.

For fans of Peaky Blinders, the parallels between Arthur Shelby’s struggles and Anderson’s real-life situation are hard to ignore.

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Featured image credit: Netflix