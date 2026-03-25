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Creator reveals real reason Arthur Shelby isn’t in the new Peaky Blinders film

This is why his character was killed off

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Everyone is wondering why Arthur Shelby wasn’t in the new Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man, and the creator has finally revealed the real reason.

The Immortal Man is set around six years after the series left off and follows Tommy Shelby as he returns from exile in the midst of World War II to face his own son, Duke. We soon learn that his much-loved brother Arthur, played by Paul Anderson, has died, and later find out it was Tommy, played by Cillian Murphy, who killed him.

People have been speculating that Anderson’s character was killed off after he was fined for possession of drugs in 2024, but the creator has confirmed that’s not the case. The actor was found in possession of class A crack cocaine, class B amphetamines and two class C prescription substances on Boxing Day 2023. He pleaded guilty at Highbury Corner magistrates’ court and was fined £1,345, The Guardian reports.

Credit: BBC

However, this is not the reason he was written out of Peaky Blinders. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the creator Steven Knight said it was always part of the story for Tommy to kill Arthur eventually, because he had to do something unforgivable.

“What I’ll say is that the story determines the cast, and the story was set. I knew that Tommy needed to have done something that he couldn’t forgive himself for,” he said. “Therefore, that’s why the plot went in that particular direction. But in terms of Paul, all I’ll say is that he’s a fantastic actor.”

He also spoke about the storyline on the Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man podcast, saying: “Everything that Tommy has ever stood for is family. And here he is, he shot his own brother. Everything falls apart after that. There is nothing left because everything you’ve ever stood for, everything you’ve represented, has gone. Tommy Shelby killed his everything all at once.”

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Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Netflix Peaky Blinders TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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