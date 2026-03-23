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Actor reveals why Finn Shelby wasn’t in the new Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man

He wasn’t even mentioned

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After watching the new Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man, lots of people have been left wondering where Finn Shelby was. He wasn’t in the movie despite his character being alive and well, so where was he?

Tommy’s youngest brother is the only close member of the Shelby family who wasn’t in the movie. Other than Arthur of course, but his death is fully acknowledged and explained in The Immortal Man.

Finn, on the other hand, was just completely… ignored. And there’s one simple reason for it. The actor just didn’t want to return for the film! He felt like his role should be left in the past, and he didn’t want to revive it.

Harry Kirton, who played Finn Shelby from seasons two to six, told Heatworld: “It’s been an honour [to star in the show], I think the film I am not sure if I want to do just because of obvious reasons, I don’t want to be doing this into my mid to late 20s.”

Credit: BBC

He also told Metro: “If I continue to do this into my mid- to late-20s, I think I will prove to have quite a difficult trajectory in my career, potentially… so with all due respect, I want to move on and just keep that love.

“Once 2022 is over, just keep Peaky Blinders respectfully done. So I can move on. You’re just very aware you don’t want to pigeonhole yourself. That’s my two cents on it.”

It also made sense for Finn not to be in the film because of how his storyline ended. If you don’t remember, Finn was banished from the family and the Peaky Blinders gang in the series six finale after refusing to kill Billy Grade, a traitor who informed the IRA.

Duke asked his brother Finn to kill Billy to test his loyalty, but he refused and turned the gun on Duke instead. The gun wasn’t loaded, so Duke didn’t get shot, but Finn still let the entire family down.

Duke told him he was “no longer a member of this Shelby family,” so for him to just suddenly return in the movie would have been an outrageously bold, and quite frankly impossible, move.

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Featured image credit: BBC and Netflix

More on: Cillian Murphy Netflix Peaky Blinders
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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