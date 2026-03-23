The Tab

Cillian Murphy and Peaky Blinders creator explain why Tommy Shelby had to have *that* ending

He finally met his sad fate in The Immortal Man

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The new Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man, arrived on Netflix last week, and Tommy Shelby’s ending has shocked everyone. Here’s a full explanation of why it had to happen, according to Cillian Murphy and the creator.

Right at the end of the film, Tommy is killed by his own son, and in his final moments, he whispers the words: “In the bleak midwinter.”

The creator, Steven Knight, told Tudum that Tommy had to die because he has always been so willing to risk his life. He escaped death so many times, and it couldn’t keep on happening forever. And the reality is, Tommy wanted to finally be at peace.

“He welcomes it,” he said. “And the point is that for a long time, probably since he got back from the trenches, death has always been an option for him. That’s what’s made him so strong and powerful. … If you’ve got someone who is prepared to die, they’re almost unstoppable.”

Credit: Netflix

In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, Knight said Shelby “didn’t care if he lived or died,” which was both his biggest success and greatest downfall. As for Cillian Murphy, he always felt like his character had to die eventually too, so it never came as a shock. It was always the plan.

Speaking on the official Netflix podcast, the actor said: “I kind of always felt that he needed to die, it needed to happen. A lot of the show, he was kind of looking for that… it feels right, the way it happened.”

He told ScreenRant it wasn’t “a murder or an assassination,” it was a “mercy killing” where Duke finally gave his father “peace”. Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Kaulo, said: “[It was] an asking.” Murphy agreed: “It was like passing him over to the realm of, I don’t know, release or something. Yeah, in peace.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Cillian Murphy Film Netflix Peaky Blinders
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Peaky Blinders made a star-studded return to Birmingham for new film premiere

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Cillian Murphy returned

Real reason Cillian Murphy finally got tempted back to play Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders movie

Omg, I can’t believe these Peaky Blinders icons won’t be in The Immortal Man film

Latest

NEW: Staff at University of Edinburgh set to strike for five days as agreement falls through

Jamie Calder

The strikes will take place from March 30th to April 3rd

love island belle harrison

Every coupley thing Belle and Harrison did to prove us wrong after Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Harrison has already met Belle’s celebrity dad

Passenger speaks out after plane crash in New York

‘People were bleeding’: Passenger details fatal plane crash at LaGuardia after escape via wing

Kieran Galpin

‘You heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision’

Meet Walter, Myron’s controversial co-host who was cut from Louis Theroux manosphere doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His beliefs around women are disgusting

London bleeds red, not purple: Meet your KCL Men’s Rugby Varsity Team

Romilly Goddard

UCL won’t know what hit them! #bleedred

hstikkytokky daddy issues manosphere doc etc

HSTikkyTokky’s whiny response to theory his manosphere views stem from ‘daddy issues’

Claudia Cox

We’ve all wondered this

Analysis: How viable is Nottingham University’s Malaysia campus amidst job and course cuts?

Hareem Babar

The university is owed millions of pounds by its Malaysia campus

Justin Timberlake DUI arrest

There are even more videos from Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest, and they just get more chaotic

Hayley Soen

‘You guys are wild, man’

Xinhua/Shutterstock

‘The plane got cut in half’: This 23-year-old watched the crash in New York that killed two

Kieran Galpin

Leo Medina has spoken out after watching the crash from ‘100 meters away’

MAFS Aus Bec transformation

Here’s what bride Bec has said about her massive transformation before MAFS Aus 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

She recently opened up about her insecurities on the show

NEW: Staff at University of Edinburgh set to strike for five days as agreement falls through

Jamie Calder

The strikes will take place from March 30th to April 3rd

love island belle harrison

Every coupley thing Belle and Harrison did to prove us wrong after Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Harrison has already met Belle’s celebrity dad

Passenger speaks out after plane crash in New York

‘People were bleeding’: Passenger details fatal plane crash at LaGuardia after escape via wing

Kieran Galpin

‘You heard the pilot try to brake trying to prevent the collision’

Meet Walter, Myron’s controversial co-host who was cut from Louis Theroux manosphere doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His beliefs around women are disgusting

London bleeds red, not purple: Meet your KCL Men’s Rugby Varsity Team

Romilly Goddard

UCL won’t know what hit them! #bleedred

hstikkytokky daddy issues manosphere doc etc

HSTikkyTokky’s whiny response to theory his manosphere views stem from ‘daddy issues’

Claudia Cox

We’ve all wondered this

Analysis: How viable is Nottingham University’s Malaysia campus amidst job and course cuts?

Hareem Babar

The university is owed millions of pounds by its Malaysia campus

Justin Timberlake DUI arrest

There are even more videos from Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest, and they just get more chaotic

Hayley Soen

‘You guys are wild, man’

Xinhua/Shutterstock

‘The plane got cut in half’: This 23-year-old watched the crash in New York that killed two

Kieran Galpin

Leo Medina has spoken out after watching the crash from ‘100 meters away’

MAFS Aus Bec transformation

Here’s what bride Bec has said about her massive transformation before MAFS Aus 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

She recently opened up about her insecurities on the show