MAFS Australia’s Bec actually addresses rumours about drinking and substances during filming

5 hours ago

The MAFS Australia 2026 cast seem to have behaved particularly wildly, both at dinner parties and off-camera. Many MAFS viewers have speculated whether the cast’s outlandish feuds may have been influenced by drink and drugs Bec has actually addressed the speculation about her partaking in alcohol and other substances during the period when MAFS Australia was filmed.

Bec was asked whether she has “a problem” with alcohol. She answered: “I don’t have a problem with alcohol. I drink maybe once or twice a week. I understand why viewers think that. I am mouthy, I am crude, and I am crass, now or when I’m p*ssed … I had wines that come in on dinner party days. You’re not eating, because you’re up at 5:30am and you want to look good in your dress and stuff. Millions of people are watching me. So yeah, I was definitely tiddly, but no, I do not have an alcohol problem. I’m not an alcoholic.” Bec claims she usually drinks once or twice a week.

She also addressed MAFS viewers speculating that she’d taken drugs, including cocaine. Bec responded: “I can’t afford it, firstly. I’m unemployable, remember?”

Bec did admit to taking “one tiny thing” during an unfilmed night out with the MAFS cast in Bondi, but said “that was it”.

It sounds as if things would get chaotic in the apartment block after nights out, as “everyone was yelling through the hallways and stuff.'” She added: “Scott doesn’t take drugs ever, by the way.”

“I just want to preface this,” Bec said, “I’m not a drug user. I’m not a drug taker. But in my life before, I have tried drugs. But you’re not going to see my on a weekend being like, ‘Let’s get on the bag!’ It just doesn’t happen.”

She continued: “Since I’ve got off of MAFS, and everyone thinks I’m an alcoholic and a drug user or taker, I’ll be out and people would be like, ‘Bec, do you want to do a line with me?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t at all, thank you. Like, not at all.’ It’s f**ked. It’s awful, actually. It’s so common that people come up to me because that’s what people are writing online. You’ll never see me in a bathroom doing a line. It just won’t happen. You will see me out drinking, 100 per cent. I’m not going to hide that fact.”

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Featured image via Channel 4.