Omg, MAFS Australia bride Bec was ‘fired’ after her bosses watched her row with Gia on TV

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Er, the MAFS Australia bride Bec Zacharia was reportedly fired from her job after her bosses watched her argue with Gia on TV.

Bec landed a new role in sales for a manufacturing company in Adelaide a few weeks before MAFS began airing in Australia. After seeing her on the show, her bosses considered getting rid of her. A source told Woman’s Day: “The show had just started [airing] and they basically sat her down and told her that they thought it’d be best for her to come back after MAFS had finished.”

Bec apparently refused, and “told them that she needed the job to pay her rent and mortgages”. The company decided she could stay, as long as she agreed to “no longer do any publicity to promote the show”.

The source claimed that after Bec’s bosses watched her argue with Gia (and several other participants) during the third dinner party, they changed their mind. “They just told her that they couldn’t have her there. They didn’t want her to work there any longer and it was due to what was happening on MAFS and her behaviour.

“She agrees her behaviour was poor, but she had told them prior to the show airing about what was going to happen. She was on probation, but it’s pretty awful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bec Zacharia (@bec_zac)

Bec has spoken out about how she came across on MAFS. She told the Daily Mail: “I’m not an insecure crying villain 24/7. I’ve said what I’ve said and I’ve done what I’ve done, but I do feel misunderstood.” She felt after a few weeks in the experiment as if “everything was just on top of” her, and she “hadn’t had a break since the wedding day”.

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Featured image via Channel 4