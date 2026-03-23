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Oh god, Gia and Bec start huge dinner party showdown with MAFS brides in ‘vicious’ scenes

‘Go back in your kennel, babes’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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We’re set for a huge dinner party showdown between Gia and Bec on MAFS Australia, and it’s going to be messy. Things between the two women have been bubbling recently, and at the next dinner party it takes a turn.

Things haven’t exactly been rosy between Gia and Bec since day one. They clashed at the hens, and Bec was accused of saying a slur about Gia, that didn’t make it to air. It’s then continued to get fiery, as Gia said Bec’s groom Danny was looking at her, and they butted heads even further during the red and green flags challenge.

It really isn’t over there. The show is ahead in its release schedule in Australia, so in the UK we have some spoilers as to what’s coming. During the next dinner party and then beyond, a huge showdown between Gia and Bec begins.

Gia on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

The clash will centre around Gia and Bec’s beef, but will also include fellow brides Brook, Stella and Alissa, who got involved during the latest challenge. Insults are thrown around, including Brook calling Stella “f*cking dumb”. Gia also mocks Alissa, and calls her a “ratchet idiot” before telling her to “go back in your kennel, babes”.

According to Entertainment Daily, Gia will then bring up Danny liking her, again. She will tell Bec that Danny told her “in the real world” she is more his type. Bec is then said to run off in tears, as she says: “No. You are not coming for my husband. Don’t even dare. Do not do it.”

Bec on MAFS Australia 2026

via E4

The behaviour is then brought up at the commitment ceremony. Mel tells Brook: “In all my years of working on Married At First Sight, I have never experienced a woman being so vicious to other women.”

The drama should be during episodes 12 and 13, which are set to be the dinner party this week, and the commitment ceremony the week after.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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