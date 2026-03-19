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It turns out MAFS Australia 2026 groom Scott has already been on reality TV three times

On one, he literally admitted to being there for fame

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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It would seem MAFS Australia 2026 isn’t Scott McCristal’s first rodeo, as he’s been on reality TV multiple times before. Not once before, not even twice, but three whole times. And people wonder why we never think people genuinely go on these shows for love.

A lot of the time, MAFS cast members will have been on TV before, but Scott really knows the deal. Not only has he been on TV multiple times, but they’re all reality shows as well.

People on Reddit clocked his colourful TV past, and they’re not impressed. One said: “They shouldn’t let these professional fifteen minuters on every show! Sure this dude wants to be married! He wants to ride the influencer train!”

The reality TV shows Scott was on before MAFS Australia 2026

Scott from MAFS Australia 2026 on reality TV before

Scott on Holey Moley, via Channel Seven

Prior to getting married to Gia, Scott was on Million Dollar Island, Holey Moley and Blind Date. He was on Blind Date in 2018, Holey Moley in 2021 and Million Dollar Island in 2023.

Scott did an interview in 2018, when he was announced as taking part in Blind Date. At the time, he admitted: “Tradie work is not for me. I want fame.” He admitted he’d signed up to the dating show to get famous, and not because he was actually interested in the date.

“My dream goal is to do TV and movies,” he said. “It’s the most fun thing to do. Tradie work, I walk in and think ‘this is not for me’ with people smoking, drinking Red Bull and swearing and complaining about life.”

On golf series Holey Moley, Scott was very flirty, and flirted with both the host and the crowd. When host Sonia Kruger asked him about if he thought women were flirting with him, he said: “That’s standard. I get that all the time. Including yourself, I think.”

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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