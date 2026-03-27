Inside wild MAFS Australia night out where cast defied producers and relationships fell apart

3 hours ago

We’ve just had the second dinner party on MAFS Australia 2026, which descended into one of the most chaotic episodes in the show’s history. However, much more went down on a night out prior to the episode, where the cast had even further feuds.

During the dinner party, a lot of the focus was on Brook and Gia. But the ongoing saga of Gia claiming she’s more Danny’s type than Bec was brought up once again. This was a cause of tension at the night out, too.

Nights out with the entire cast as prohibited whilst filming is taking place. The couples have curfews, and a producer designated to them to make sure they’re following rules. They’re only really meant to go out in their couples, so that huge group storylines only happen on camera.

According to the MAFS Funny podcast, several cast members have confirmed it was “plotted” they would “go rogue” and defy producers, by heading on a night out. They each told their designated producer something different about where they were going, so they could head out unnoticed.

It was first meant to be just a night out with Gia and Scott, but Gia is said to have rang Bec and Danny “40 times” to try and get them to join. Soon, loads were involved.

As per the podcast, the cast members who went on the night out were Bec and Danny, Gia and Scott, Mel and Luke, Brook and Chris and Rebecca. They headed to Icebergs in Bondi, and then chaos followed. Cast members apparently rang up Daily Mail Australia, paparazzi and MAFS Funny, and told them to come along to “get content” with them.

“The cast defied producers wishes by all meeting up together at Icebergs in Sydney during a break in filming, and to say things got messy would be an understatement,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

“Producers were furious when they found out [the cast would] be out at Icebergs with the media. They got in so much trouble and after that night a strict curfew was brought in.”

It’s been reported when the media turned up, cast members “began to turn on each other” trying to find out who it was that had leaked their location. MAFS Funny claimed different cast members spent the night “ranting” about the show, each other, and their matches. Apparently, lots of the conversation was people “taking aim” at Alissa, who of course wasn’t there to defend herself.

Whilst there, Danny allegedly told Gia that she was more his type than Bec. This was the comment Gia was hinting at whilst at the dinner party this week.

In an interview with TV Week about the night out, Gia claimed: “Brook and I were sitting at a table with Danny on a night out. Everyone had gone to the bathroom and Danny, Brook and I were left. He was quite drunk and I said, ‘Are you happy with your match? Is she your type? Would you go for someone like her in the real world?’ And he said, ‘No, I’d go for someone like you.’

“Brook and I were like, ‘Oh my god – do we tell Bec?’. I kind of already got the vibe he liked me because at the first dinner party he was giving me looks, so I thought he probably would think I’m his type.”

Danny has a different telling. He said: “There were so many people there – cast members – I was never alone with Gia that whole night. Even Scott, her own husband, if you asked him right now, ‘Did you see Danny talking to Gia one-on-one that night?’ The answer would be no. No-one saw it, no-one heard this be said, because it wasn’t said.”

But, it wasn’t just Bec and Danny who felt the strain from this night out. It’s been claimed Gia and Scott were also arguing, and Brook and Chris weren’t exactly a united front, either.

A mess!

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