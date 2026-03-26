This MAFS Australia 2026 couple definitely split, and it’s over below the belt s*x life comments

4 hours ago

MAFS Australia mess is pending. We might only just be getting into the thick of it with the UK release schedule, but over in Australia the show is soon to wrap up. And news over there has just emerged about one couple. We know a MAFS Australia 2026 couple who have split, and the messy circumstances surrounding it.

Obviously, there are some (very juicy) spoilers ahead.

So far, most of the drama we’ve had has been between the brides. Now it’s time for the couples to have some, too. We’ve already seen ups and downs for Bec and Danny, and they’re set to have a bumpy ride ahead. They end up making it right to the end of the experiment, but fall at the final hurdle.

So far, there have been some awkward conversations about their sexual chemistry, but overall they appear to be giving the experiment a good go. For the most part, they’ve gotten along really well.

That all changes ahead of final vows. In the weeks heading up to the end, things between the couple begins to unravel. There are some comments made by Danny about how he thought moving in with Bec would turn him into a “b*tch” but a lot of the comments behind their downfall appear to have been made off-camera.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Danny made some blasé comments about having to “pencil in” Bec if they wanted to meet up after the show, and this “shattered” her. “That line stuck with her,” an insider told the publication. “It made her feel like she wasn’t his priority – just someone he’d get around to if nothing better came up.”

It’s been said that from that comment onwards, there was no going back. But apparently things were bubbling between them for a long time prior. It looks as though Bec dropped the L word on the show, and Danny wasn’t ready to say it back.

The source continued: “She was emotionally ahead of him the entire time and she could feel it. Bec could sense the attraction wasn’t there.” Their personalities then started to clash, with Bec needing more and more reassurance, and Danny being laid back in his emotional response. “She needed him to step up, but he never did,” the source said.

Then, a final straw seemed to come in one last challenge, when Bec made comments about their s*x life. Remember last year when MAFS Australia introduced the new task where brides and grooms had the option to go on a date with their “back up” match? Well this year, it wasn’t optional. All participants were told to go.

On her date, Bec was open with her second match. She spoke about things falling apart between herself and Danny, and the relationship turning sour. She told him she “wanted a husband who actually wanted to f*ck her”. It’s not clear if this comment will air on the show, or if it’s been cut.

A cast member told Daily Mail Australia Bec was “embarrassed” by her situation with Danny, so it would seem that by that point, she believed Danny was no longer invested, so went into the date with a feeling of bitterness.

Danny approached his date the same. The source said: “He sat there, had the conversation [with his back-up match] and gave it a go.” Other brides and grooms refused to take part, which made it an even worse look for the couple.

By the time final vows came around, insiders have said a break up was all but inevitable. “They were pretty much done,” a source concluded. Oh dear!

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